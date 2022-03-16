LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP3 and Tone Free FP5 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The latest additions to the brand's audio portfolio come with a short stem design with in-ear tips, and feature active noise cancellation (ANC). The new earbuds series is bundled with an UVnano charging case with ultraviolet light, which the company claims sanitises the earbuds by killing bacteria. The earbuds are certified to be dust- and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. The new LG Tone Free FP series earbuds are offered in Charcoal Black and Pearl White colour options.

LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP3 and Tone Free FP5 price in India, availability

The price of LG Tone Free FP series TWS earbuds starts at Rs. 13,990 in India. Prices of specific models are yet to be shared by the company. The earbuds are offered in Charcoal Black and Pearl White colour options. These are said to go on sale via LG e-store and partner channels in the near future but LG has not shared an exact sale date.

LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP3 and Tone Free FP5: Specifications, features

As mentioned, LG Tone Free FP wireless earbuds come with a short stem design with in-ear tips. They have silicone ear gel in three sizes to ensure proper fit and comfort for users. The ear gels are hypoallergenic and reduce skin irritation, claims the company. It has a driver and a diaphragm with silicone edging.

The earbuds have premium features, including active noise cancellation (ANC). All three models have three mics each. Further, LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP3 and Tone Free FP5 come with features like Swift Pair to connect with Windows computers and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

The new LG Tone Free FP series earbuds have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The game mode settings on the earbuds can be customised using LG's Tone Free app, available for both iOS and Android. It has a whispering mode to protect the privacy of users. This feature can be turned on via the Tone Free app and users can remove the right earbud from the ear to use it as a microphone.

Further, the LG Tone Free FP9 earbuds also come with a Plug and Wireless feature that uses the charging case as a Bluetooth converter. Additionally, there is a find my phone like feature to locate the missing earbuds using the earbuds finder tool available in the LG Tone app. LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP3 and Tone Free FP5 are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.

LG Tone Free FP9 can provide up to 10 hours of playtime on a full charge and 24 hours with the charging case, while LG Tone Free FP5 earbuds offer up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and 22 hours with the charging case.

Besides, the ultraviolet light from the bundled UVnano charging case is said to maintain the hygiene of the audio device by killing bacteria and virus.