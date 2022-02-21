Technology News
  Lava Probuds N3 Neckband Style Earphones With Dual Device Connectivity Launched in India

Lava Probuds N3 Neckband-Style Earphones With Dual Device Connectivity Launched in India

Lava Probuds N3 are launched at an introductory price of Rs. 799.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 February 2022 17:19 IST
Lava Probuds N3 Neckband-Style Earphones With Dual Device Connectivity Launched in India

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Probuds N3 are launched in Midnight Black and Royal Blue colourways

Highlights
  • Lava Probuds N3 come with voice assistant support
  • The earphones are claimed to offer up to 9 hours playtime
  • Lava Probuds N3 have magnetic earbuds and 9mm drivers

Lava Probuds N3 neckband-style earphones were launched in India on Monday. The earphones come with a number of features, which include dual device connectivity, quick charging, and voice assistance. As per the company, the earphones offer “rich sound on a budget.” The earphones are said to be equipped with advanced dynamic drivers for punchy bass, and they are claimed to offer up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge. Lava Probuds N3 also come with magnetic earbuds, and simplified button controls.

Lava Probuds N3 price in India, availability

Lava Probuds N3 earphones will be sold in India at an introductory price of Rs. 799 till February 28. Post February 28, the neckband-style earphones from Lava will be purchased at a price of Rs. 999. They are available in Midnight Black and Royal Blue colours on Lava e-store and Amazon.

Lava Probuds N3 specifications

Lava Probuds N3 come with a sturdy body and metal earbuds for durability. The earbuds are claimed to be ergonomically designed to fit every ear contour with their in-ear infinity plugs. Furthermore, these earbuds feature magnetic locks to sit around the user's neck when not in use. They are said to come with 9mm Advanced Dynamic Drivers for “superior bass and sound quality”.

Lava Probuds N3 earphones are IPX4 rated for sweat resistance, which means they can withstand water splashes and sweat. They come with buttons on the neckband which can be used to control music, attend calls and activate voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Apple's Siri.

The earphones pack a 110mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 9 hours of playtime on a single charge. The earphones feature quick charging technology and they are claimed to offer 180 minutes of playback in 20 minutes of charging via a Micro-USB charging port. The Lava Probuds N3 come with a dual connectivity feature which means that they can be connected to two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth v5.0.

Sourabh Kulesh
