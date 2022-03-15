Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Lava Probuds 21 TWS Earphones With Bundled Gaana Plus Subscription Launched in India

Lava Probuds 21 TWS Earphones With Bundled Gaana Plus Subscription Launched in India

Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 1,499 but are available at Rs. 1,299 for a limited period.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 March 2022 15:35 IST
Lava Probuds 21 TWS Earphones With Bundled Gaana Plus Subscription Launched in India

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones are offered in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones feature 21mm dynamic drivers
  • Customers will get a three-month subscription of Gaana Plus
  • Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones get voice assistant support

Lava Probuds 21 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Tuesday. The latest TWS earphones from Lava come with a special bundle where buyers will get a free subscription of Gaana Plus for a limited period. The Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones feature 12mm dynamic drivers that are said to deliver a high definition sound. The TWS earphones are said to last for up to nine hours on a single charge and the charging case is said to charge the earbuds up to five times.

Lava Probuds 21 price in India, availability

The MRP for Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones has been set at Rs. 1,499. However, they are available for Rs. 1,299 for a limited period. They can be purchased via Lava's official online store and Amazon. They are offered in Black and White colour options. The TWS earphones also get one year of warranty as standard.

Along with the Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones, customers will also get a three-month subscription of Gaana Plus, worth Rs. 199, free of cost.

Lava Probuds 21 specifications, features

Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones feature 12mm dynamic drivers. The earphones also get sound insulation via the ergonomic design. They also get Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant support and can be connected to smartphones through Bluetooth v5.1. They also get Wake & Pair technology.

The TWS earphones are said to last for up to nine hours on a single charge. Each earbud packs a 60mAh battery and come with a 500mAh battery in the charging case. The latter is said to charge the earbuds up to five times. In total, Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones are said to provide a playback time of up to 45 hours. Lava also mentions that a 20-minute charge provides up to 200 minutes of playback time. They are charged via a USB Type-C port.

Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones get a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The earphones have IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance. Furthermore, the earphones also get touch controls for music playback, accepting, or rejecting calls. Its charging case measures 56x50x15mm and weighs 51 grams.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava, Lava Probuds 21, Lava Probuds 21 Price in India, Lava Probuds 21 Specifications, Gaana, Gaana Plus
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 Soundbar With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Launched in India

Related Stories

Lava Probuds 21 TWS Earphones With Bundled Gaana Plus Subscription Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Samsung to Launch 5 New Windows 11 Laptops in India on March 17
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Announces NFT Marketplace, Date of Lauch Remains Undisclosed
  2. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed
  3. Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
  4. Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition to US by UK's Top Court
  5. Data Usage in India Grew by Over 50 Percent in the Last 5 Years, 5G Arrival to Continue Trajectory: Nokia
  6. Ola Electric Unveils New Gerua Colour Edition for Ola S1 Pro, Purchase Window Will Open on March 17
  7. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  8. No Plans to Introduce a Cryptocurrency: Government to Rajya Sabha
  9. Vivo Y33T Starry Gold Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.