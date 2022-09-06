Technology News
JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With ‘Sound Fit’, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Launched in India

JBL Tune Flex TWS earphones come with 12mm drivers.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 6 September 2022 19:01 IST
Photo Credit: JBL

JBL Tune Flex are launched in Black colour option

Highlights
  • JBL Tune Flex earbuds offer up to 8 hours of battery life
  • They come with JBL Pure Bass Sound
  • JBL Tune Flex are IPX4 rated for water resistance

JBL Tune Flex true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Tuesday. The company is marketing them as the world's first transformable TWS earbuds which is the ability to make them to get open ear or close ear/ sealed ear design by switching different types of ear tips. JBL is calling this feature ‘Sound Fit'. The earphones come with six modes of active noise cancellation (ANC) tuning, offer hands-free voice control, and are IPX4 rated for water resistance.

JBL Tune Flex price, availability

The JBL Tune Flex price in India is set at Rs. 6,999. They are available for purchase on Flipkart and JBL.com in Black colour option.

JBL Tune Flex specifications

The JBL Tune Flex TWS earphones are equipped with 12mm drivers and come with JBL Pure Bass Sound as well as JBL Sound Fit. The JBL Sound Fit is a way to make the earbuds' design open ended or close ended. They come with an open ear tip design that provides better natural awareness. However, if you need to get better noise cancellation, you can add a pair of sealing tips to essentially cut ambient noise.

In addition to sealing tips, the JBL Tune Flex TWS earphones come with ANC. There is also a Smart Ambient feature that lets the noise seep into the earphones, giving a better awareness of surroundings. Users can further tinker with the audio output through the JBL Headphones App. The earbuds also have a total of four microphones that allow for a crisp and clear calling experience.

The JBL Tune Flex earbuds are claimed to offer up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC off on a single charge. With ANC on, the earbuds are said to offer up to 6 hours of playtime. The case provides an additional 24 hours of battery which means that total battery life of these earphones is about 32 hours (with ANC off). JBL says that the earphones can deliver up to 2 hours of run time in 10 minutes of charging.

They also have a hands-free voice control feature which can be controlled using Google Assistant. The JBL Tune Flex TWS earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
JBL Tune Flex True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

JBL Tune Flex True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
