JBL Tune 130 NC and JBL Tune 230 NC true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The latest additions to the brand's audio portfolio come with a short stem design and feature active noise cancellation (ANC). The new JBL Tune series earbuds feature four microphones with dual microphones on each earbud. They have an IPX4 rated build. The JBL 130 Tune NC and JBL Tune 230 NC work with the JBL Headphones app and come with built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistant support that allows users to control paired smartphones hands-free.

JBL Tune 130 NC and JBL Tune 230 NC price in India, availability

The price of JBL Tune 130 NC is set at Rs. 4,999, while the new JBL Tune 230 NC are priced at Rs. 5,999. They are offered in Black, Blue and White colour options and will be available for purchase via the JBL India website, Amazon India, and through Harman brand stores.

However, JBL Tune 130 NC and JBL Tune 230 NC are currently listed for an introductory launch price of Rs. 4,599 and 5,499 respectively on the JBL website and Amazon India. There is no word on how long the introductory period will last. Additionally, they come with three months warranty.

JBL Tune 130 NC and JBL Tune 230 NC specifications

The new JBL Tune 130 NC and JBL Tune 230 NC earbuds come with a stem design and have a four-microphone system for voice pickup and active noise cancellation (ANC).

The JBL Tune 130 NC pack 10mm drivers with a driver sensitivity of 103dB and an impedance of 32 ohms. In contrast, the JBL Tune 230 NC come with 6mm drivers and feature 105dB driver sensitivity with 16 ohms impedance. Both the earbuds offer a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

New earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. They can be paired with Android and iOS devices via the JBL Headphones app. The JBL Tune 130 NC and JBL Tune 230 NC have touch controls so users can answer or reject calls, control music playback, adjust the volume, or command the paired smartphone's voice assistant — Alexa or Google Assistant — with a few taps.

The new earbuds from JBL are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance. Further, they support USB Type-C fast charging. The JBL Tune 130 NC and JBL Tune 230 NC feature Google's fast pair technology for quick pairing with Android devices. They support the JBL's Ambient Aware feature that allows users to be aware of the surround sounds.

The JBL Tune 130 NC and JBL Tune 230 NC earbuds are said to deliver up to 40 hours of playtime on a full charge with the charging case. The earbuds alone are claimed to offer eight hours of playtime on a single charge with active noise cancellation on and 24 hours with the charging case. With the speed charge feature, the earbuds are claimed to offer 60 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute of charging.

Earbuds on JBL Tune 130 NC weigh 11.6 grams and they weigh 40.4 grams with the case. The earbuds of JBL Tune 230 NC weigh 10.2 grams alone and 47.3 grams along with the charging case.

