JBL Quantum 350 wireless gaming headphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 8,499. The new headset is part of JBL's Quantum range of gaming headphones, and features 2.4GHz wireless connectivity which offers a stable, low-latency connection that is critical to ensuring a good audio experience while gaming. The Quantum 350 was recently announced globally alongside other products in the true wireless connectivity segment. The headphones are the wireless version of the JBL Quantum 300 headphones, which feature 3.5mm wired connectivity, and offer the benefits of convenient wireless connectivity for PCs and consoles, without the drawbacks of Bluetooth.

JBL Quantum 350 price in India, availability

The newly launched JBL Quantum 350 is priced at Rs. 8,499 in India, and is available now across online and offline stores in the country, including JBL's own online store. In comparison, the JBL Quantum 300 is priced at Rs. 5,599, while the top-of-the-line JBL Quantum One is available for Rs. 28,990.

The JBL Quantum 350 goes up against competition in the growing gaming audio segment in India, including the Logitech G435 Lightspeed. Although lacking high-end features such as customisable RGB lights, the Quantum 350 does offer wireless connectivity using the 2.4GHz wireless protocol.

JBL Quantum 350 specifications and features

The JBL Quantum 350 wireless headset features 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, using a USB dongle to manage the connection with the PC or compatible gaming console. The headset has 40mm drivers, and features the company's QuantumSound Signature and QuantumSurround tech. The ear cushions are constructed out of PU leather finish memory foam, the headset weighs 252g. PC gamers can use the JBL QuantumEngine software to customise the sound on the headphones.

The JBL Quantum 350 Wireless headset is Discord certified, and has a detachable boom microphone. JBL claims that the Quantum 350 Wireless has a battery life of 22 hours, and the company's speed charge is claimed to offer up to 60 minutes of playback on a 5-minute charge. Users can charge the headset simultaneously during gameplay via USB Type-C.

