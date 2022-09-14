Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headphones With 22 Hour Battery Life Launched in India: All Details

JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headphones With 22-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: All Details

The JBL Quantum 350 features 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, using a USB dongle.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 14 September 2022 12:55 IST
JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headphones With 22-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: All Details

JBL Quantum 350 wireless gaming headset price in India is set at Rs. 8,499.

Highlights
  • JBL Quantum 350 is part of the company’s range of gaming headphones
  • JBL claims up to 22 hours of battery life on the Quantum 350
  • The JBL Quantum 350 has a detachable boom microphone

JBL Quantum 350 wireless gaming headphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 8,499. The new headset is part of JBL's Quantum range of gaming headphones, and features 2.4GHz wireless connectivity which offers a stable, low-latency connection that is critical to ensuring a good audio experience while gaming. The Quantum 350 was recently announced globally alongside other products in the true wireless connectivity segment. The headphones are the wireless version of the JBL Quantum 300 headphones, which feature 3.5mm wired connectivity, and offer the benefits of convenient wireless connectivity for PCs and consoles, without the drawbacks of Bluetooth.

JBL Quantum 350 price in India, availability

The newly launched JBL Quantum 350 is priced at Rs. 8,499 in India, and is available now across online and offline stores in the country, including JBL's own online store. In comparison, the JBL Quantum 300 is priced at Rs. 5,599, while the top-of-the-line JBL Quantum One is available for Rs. 28,990.

The JBL Quantum 350 goes up against competition in the growing gaming audio segment in India, including the Logitech G435 Lightspeed. Although lacking high-end features such as customisable RGB lights, the Quantum 350 does offer wireless connectivity using the 2.4GHz wireless protocol.

JBL Quantum 350 specifications and features

The JBL Quantum 350 wireless headset features 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, using a USB dongle to manage the connection with the PC or compatible gaming console. The headset has 40mm drivers, and features the company's QuantumSound Signature and QuantumSurround tech. The ear cushions are constructed out of PU leather finish memory foam, the headset weighs 252g. PC gamers can use the JBL QuantumEngine software to customise the sound on the headphones.

The JBL Quantum 350 Wireless headset is Discord certified, and has a detachable boom microphone. JBL claims that the Quantum 350 Wireless has a battery life of 22 hours, and the company's speed charge is claimed to offer up to 60 minutes of playback on a 5-minute charge. Users can charge the headset simultaneously during gameplay via USB Type-C.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JBL, JBL Quantum 350, Wireless Headphones, Gaming Headphones, Gaming, JBL Quantum 350 Price in India, JBL Quantum 350 Price, JBL Quantum 350 Specifications, 2.4GHz, USB Dongle
Samsung Galaxy A32 Receives Price Cuts in India, Now Available for as Low as Rs. 18,500

Related Stories

JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headphones With 22-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  4. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  5. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  6. Moondrop Chu Wired Earphones Review
  7. Ambrane Glares With Inbuilt Speakers Launched in India: Details
  8. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details
  9. iPhone 14 Pro Series AnTuTu Scores Suggest Improvement Over Predecessors
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headphones With 22-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A32 Receives Price Cuts in India, Now Available for as Low as Rs. 18,500
  3. Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop With 10.5-Inch Display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details
  4. JP Morgan Looking to Hire Crypto, Metaverse Specialist Amid Web3 Boom
  5. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max AnTuTu Scores Suggest 19 Percent Improvement Over Predecessors
  7. National Cinema Day Postponed to September 23, Movie Tickets Priced at Rs. 75
  8. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  9. Babylon Trailer: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Reunite for a Grand 1920s Hollywood Party
  10. Twitter Shareholders Approve Elon Musk's Takeover Deal Ahead of Upcoming Legal Battle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.