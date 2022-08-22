JBL PartyBox 710, PartyBox 110, and PartyBox Encore Essential have been launched in India as the latest additions to the company's popular portable Bluetooth speaker lineup. The new models have an IPX4-rated splash-proof design and are compatible with the JBL PartyBox app. They are equipped with lightshow effects as well. The JBL PartyBox 710 has an 800W RMS output, while the PartyBox 110 has a speaker output power of 160W. The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential, on the other hand, offers 100W output power.

JBL PartyBox 710, PartyBox 110 and PartyBox Encore Essential price in India, availability

The new JBL PartyBox 710 comes with a price tag of Rs. 64,999 in India, while the PartyBox 110 is priced at Rs. 31,999. The PartyBox Encore Essential is priced at Rs. 24,599. These are special launch prices and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period. New JBL portable speakers are currently available for purchase through the JBL India website, as well as leading online and retail outlets across the country.

JBL PartyBox 710, PartyBox 110, and PartyBox Encore Essential specifications

JBL's PartyBox 710, PartyBox 110 and Partybox Encore Essential offer lightshow that can be synced to the music. They have USB and Bluetooth inputs, and an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The three models can be paired to the JBL PartyBox app to control the party using a phone to switch tracks, customise the lightshow, and more. Users can link two PartyBox speakers together for stereo sound output. The guitar and mic can be also plugged into either JBL PartyBox 710 or PartyBox 110 to jam.

The JBL PartyBox 710 has an 800W RMS output and it offers coloured strobe lights apart from the starry light and a club light. It has dual 2.75 tweeters and eight woofers and offers a dynamic frequency response range of 35Hz– 20,000Hz. The speaker has rugged wheels and handle. It offers Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity as well.

As mentioned, with the company's True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology, two PartyBox 710 speakers can be paired for a bigger stereo sound. It features top panel dials for different controls. Besides, the portable speaker measures 39.9 x 90.5 x 43.6cm and weighs 27.8 kilograms.

JBL's new PartyBox 110 has a speaker output power of 160W RMS and users can link two speakers together for stereo sound output. It packs an inbuilt rechargeable 36Wh battery and the battery is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. It has a frequency response range of 45Hz-20,000Hz and has Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. It measures 29.5 x 56.8 x 30.0cm and weighs 10.84 kilograms.

The portable JBL Partybox Encore Essential party speaker is rated to deliver 100W of sound output and has a frequency response rate of 50Hz-20,000Hz. It comes with a 17.76Wh battery that is said to offer up to six hours of playback time with a single charge. Like the two other models, the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential also ​can be used to pair two speakers together for stereo sound as well. It offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth v5.1. It measures 27.6 x 32.7 x 29.3cm and weighs 5.9 kilograms.