JBL Live Pro 2 With Adaptive Noise Cancellation, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India: All Details

JBL Live Pro 2 price in India is set at Rs. 16,999.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 19 July 2022 15:25 IST
The JBL Live Pro 2 are equipped with 11mm drivers powered by JBL Signature Sound

Highlights
  • JBL Live Pro 2 comes in Black and Blue colour options
  • The earbuds are available at an introductory price of Rs. 13,999
  • JBL Live Pro 2 feature support for touch and voice controls

JBL Live Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) were launched in India on Tuesday. They feature adaptive noise cancellation and are equipped with six microphones. The Live Pro 2 sport a stem shaped design with 11mm dynamic drivers. The Smart Ambient feature is claimed to allow users to be alert of their surroundings. The company says that the earphones can provide 40 hours of playback, along with supports for fast charging. The JBL Live Pro 2 have an IPX5 rating for water resistance. They come in two colour options and can be purchased via the official website of JBL and other online platforms and retail stores.

JBL Live Pro 2 price in India

The JBL Live Pro 2 price in India is set at Rs. 16,999, and the earbuds are currently available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 13,999. They will be sold in Black and Blue colour options, via the JBL website and other online and retail stores.

JBL Live Pro 2 specifications

The JBL Live Pro 2 are equipped with 11mm drivers powered by JBL Signature Sound and feature adaptive noise cancellation. The Smart Ambient feature of the Live Pro 2 can be used to focus on the surrounding sounds without removing the earbuds, according to the company.

The earbuds also come with six microphones to reduce external interference. The VoiceAware feature lets you choose how much of your own voice to hear by controlling the amount of mic input routed back into your earbuds. The sync with multi-point connection feature in the JBL Live Pro 2 lets you switch the headphone input from one Bluetooth device to the next.

The JBL Live Pro 2 also come with touch and voice controls and is has an IPX5 rating for water resistance. JBL claims up to 40 hours of battery life for the Live Pro 2 with 10 hours in the earbuds and 30 hours from the charging case. The earbuds take two hours to fully charge, according to the company.

