JBL Flip 6, the latest addition to JBL's popular Flip Bluetooth speaker series, has launched in India. The speaker sports the same tubular design as its predecessor, JBL Flip 5. The Flip 6 features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The JBL Flip 5 in contrast offered Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity and had an IPX7 waterproof rating. The new JBL Flip 6 speaker comes in nine colour options.

JBL Flip 6 price in India, availability

JBL Flip 6 price in India is listed to be Rs. 14,999 on JBL India's website but the speaker is currently selling at an introductory price of Rs. 11,999. The Flip 6 can also be purchased from the e-commerce platform Amazon for Rs. 11,999.

The official website has listed the Flip 6 in nine colour options — Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Pink, Squad, Teal, Red, and White while only three colour options —Black, Blue, and Squad are available on Amazon as of now.

JBL Flip 6 specifications, features

The JBL Flip 6 portable speaker features a two-way speaker system with a racetrack-shaped driver, a tweeter, and dual bass radiators that offer a power output of 30W — 20W for the woofer and 10W for the tweeter. The audio device has a frequency response range of 63Hz - 20kHz. The tubular speaker comes with PartyBoost — a feature that allows the users to pair multiple PartyBoost compatible speakers for an amplified listening experience.

JBL claims that the Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker can offer a playback time of up to 12 hours on a single charge and takes 2.5 hours to charge fully using USB Type-C port. The new audio offering from JBL features Bluetooth v5.1 and can be connected with two devices simultaneously. The sound of the speaker can be personalised using the My JBL app available for both Android and iOS devices.

As mentioned above, the JBL Flip 6 is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

The JBL Flip 6 portable speaker measures 178x68x72mm and weighs 550g.

