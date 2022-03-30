Technology News
JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker With IP67 Water-Resistant Build, 12 Hours of Battery life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

JBL Flip 6 is currently on sale at an introductory price of Rs. 11,999.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 30 March 2022 15:38 IST
JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker With IP67 Water-Resistant Build, 12 Hours of Battery life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

JBL claims that Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker can offer a playback time of up to 12 hours on a single charge

Highlights
  • JBL Flip 6 comes in nine colour options
  • JBL Flip 6 comes with IP67 rating for dust and water resistance
  • Only three colour options are available in Amazon as of now

JBL Flip 6, the latest addition to JBL's popular Flip Bluetooth speaker series, has launched in India. The speaker sports the same tubular design as its predecessor, JBL Flip 5. The Flip 6 features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The JBL Flip 5 in contrast offered Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity and had an IPX7 waterproof rating. The new JBL Flip 6 speaker comes in nine colour options.

JBL Flip 6 price in India, availability

JBL Flip 6 price in India is listed to be Rs. 14,999 on JBL India's website but the speaker is currently selling at an introductory price of Rs. 11,999. The Flip 6 can also be purchased from the e-commerce platform Amazon for Rs. 11,999.

The official website has listed the Flip 6 in nine colour options — Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Pink, Squad, Teal, Red, and White while only three colour options —Black, Blue, and Squad are available on Amazon as of now.

JBL Flip 6 specifications, features

The JBL Flip 6 portable speaker features a two-way speaker system with a racetrack-shaped driver, a tweeter, and dual bass radiators that offer a power output of 30W — 20W for the woofer and 10W for the tweeter. The audio device has a frequency response range of 63Hz - 20kHz. The tubular speaker comes with PartyBoost — a feature that allows the users to pair multiple PartyBoost compatible speakers for an amplified listening experience.

JBL claims that the Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker can offer a playback time of up to 12 hours on a single charge and takes 2.5 hours to charge fully using USB Type-C port. The new audio offering from JBL features Bluetooth v5.1 and can be connected with two devices simultaneously. The sound of the speaker can be personalised using the My JBL app available for both Android and iOS devices.

As mentioned above, the JBL Flip 6 is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

The JBL Flip 6 portable speaker measures 178x68x72mm and weighs 550g.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JBL, JBL Flip 6, JBL Flip 6 price in India, JBL Flip 6 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema.
JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker With IP67 Water-Resistant Build, 12 Hours of Battery life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
