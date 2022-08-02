Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • JBL Endurance Race True Wireless Earphones With IP67 Dust, Water Resistance Launched in India

JBL Endurance Race True Wireless Earphones With IP67 Dust, Water Resistance Launched in India

The new true wireless earphones from JBL are designed for fitness and outdoor use.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 2 August 2022 14:28 IST
JBL Endurance Race True Wireless Earphones With IP67 Dust, Water Resistance Launched in India

The JBL Endurance Race is priced at Rs. 5,999 in India

Highlights
  • JBL Endurance Race is IP67 rated and has a rugged case design
  • The true wireless earphones have fast charging 30 hours battery life
  • The design of the earpieces promises a secure fit needed for active use

JBL Endurance Race true wireless earphones have been launched in India, part of the Endurance lineup of active and workout-friendly audio products from JBL. The JBL Endurance Race earphones introduce true wireless connectivity to the lineup, and are IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. They also feature a Twistlock design that enables a secure fit for use during fitness and exercise activities, as is the speciality of the Endurance range of fitness-focused audio products.

JBL Endurance Race price and availability

The JBL Endurance Race true wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 5,999 in India, and available in a single black colour option. The earphones are available now on the JBL India online store, as well as major e-commerce portals and retail stores across the country.

JBL Endurance Race specifications and features

The JBL Endurance Race earphones are designed for fitness and active use, and IP67 rated for dust and water resistance to be able to withstand not only sweat, but also more significant water and dirt exposure. The earphones also have JBL's Twistlock design, which promises a better, more secure fit which is required to keep the earphones in place during physical activity.

Battery life on the JBL Endurance Race is claimed to be ten hours from the earpieces, and an additional 20 hours from the charging case, for a total of up to 30 hours per charge cycle. There is also fast charging via the USB Type-C charging port. App support through the JBL Headphones app, as well as voice assistant support, are present as well.

The JBL Endurance Race earphones have 6mm dynamic drivers, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. There is no active noise cancellation on the earphones, but the in-canal fit should ensure decent noise isolation. Additionally, the earphones have Ambient Aware and TalkThru, which allow for users to listen to their surroundings while using the earphones - an important feature for active users who will typically be using the earphones outdoors.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
JBL Endurance Race True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

JBL Endurance Race True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JBL, JBL Endurance Race, JBL Endurance Race Price in India, JBL Endurance Race Specifications, IP67, Water Resistance, JBL Endurance Race Features, True wireless earphones, TWS, Earphones, Bluetooth, HARMAN India, Harman International
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Vivo Y35 4G Global Launch Date Confirmed for August 11, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed

Related Stories

JBL Endurance Race True Wireless Earphones With IP67 Dust, Water Resistance Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  2. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  3. CERT-In Detects Threats in iPhone, iPad, Mac, ChromeOS, Firefox Browser
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. iQoo 9T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Details
  6. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  7. Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India: All Details
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Models’ Always-on Display Feature Leaked via XCode 14: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives August 2022 Security Update in More Regions: Report
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch, Tipped to Be Rebranded Moto S30 Pro
  4. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Adds Nick Offerman to the Ensemble Cast
  5. Brazil's São Paulo Signs Argentine Football Player Giuliano Galoppo With Payments in USDC Stablecoin
  6. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launch Cancelled, Confirms General Manager Chen Jin
  7. Government Vigilant About EV Safety Standards, Expert Committee to Tackle Safety-Related Issues, Minister Says
  8. Chip Manufacturer Stocks Fall Globally as Taiwan Tensions Mount Ahead of Expected Nancy Pelosi Visit
  9. Crypto Lending: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70 Complete Design Officially Revealed Online: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.