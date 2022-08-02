JBL Endurance Race true wireless earphones have been launched in India, part of the Endurance lineup of active and workout-friendly audio products from JBL. The JBL Endurance Race earphones introduce true wireless connectivity to the lineup, and are IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. They also feature a Twistlock design that enables a secure fit for use during fitness and exercise activities, as is the speciality of the Endurance range of fitness-focused audio products.

JBL Endurance Race price and availability

The JBL Endurance Race true wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 5,999 in India, and available in a single black colour option. The earphones are available now on the JBL India online store, as well as major e-commerce portals and retail stores across the country.

JBL Endurance Race specifications and features

The JBL Endurance Race earphones are designed for fitness and active use, and IP67 rated for dust and water resistance to be able to withstand not only sweat, but also more significant water and dirt exposure. The earphones also have JBL's Twistlock design, which promises a better, more secure fit which is required to keep the earphones in place during physical activity.

Battery life on the JBL Endurance Race is claimed to be ten hours from the earpieces, and an additional 20 hours from the charging case, for a total of up to 30 hours per charge cycle. There is also fast charging via the USB Type-C charging port. App support through the JBL Headphones app, as well as voice assistant support, are present as well.

The JBL Endurance Race earphones have 6mm dynamic drivers, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. There is no active noise cancellation on the earphones, but the in-canal fit should ensure decent noise isolation. Additionally, the earphones have Ambient Aware and TalkThru, which allow for users to listen to their surroundings while using the earphones - an important feature for active users who will typically be using the earphones outdoors.

