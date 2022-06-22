Technology News
  • Jabra Talk 65 Mono Wireless Headset With 14 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Jabra Talk 65 Mono Wireless Headset With 14 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Jabra Talk 65 is equipped with dual microphones.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 June 2022 17:34 IST
Photo Credit: Jabra

The Jabra Talk 65 has a flexible design that can be worn on either ear

  • Jabra Talk 65 is said to have a wireless range of up to 100 metres
  • It offers one-touch access to Siri, Google Assistant
  • The Jabra Talk 65 is claimed to offer up to 80 percent noise cancellation

Jabra Talk 65, a premium Bluetooth mono headset, has been launched in India on Wednesday, June 22. It has been designed for clear communication while commuting or in a workplace. The company claims that the Jabra Talk 65 can deliver up to 80 percent noise cancellation. It features dual microphone technology for HD voice clarity. This mono headset is said to have a battery life of up to 14 hours. The company has also announced that it is upgrading the existing Jabra Talk 15 and Talk 25 mono headsets as well.

Jabra Talk 65 price, availability

The Jabra Talk 65 is currently available only at select retail stores in the country for a price of Rs. 8,999.

Jabra Talk 65 specifications, features

This Jabra headset is designed for noisy environments offering up to 80 percent attenuation of external sound, the company says. It is equipped with dual microphones to prevent sound interruptions. The Jabra Talk 65 is fitted with a rechargeable battery that is said to provide up to 14 hours of talk time on a single charge. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and is said to have a wireless range of up to 100 metres. Apart from calls, you can also stream GPS information and media sources. It also provides one-touch instant access to Siri or Google Assistant.

The Jabra Talk 65 has an IP54-rated design for great dust and water resistance. Its flexible design allows you to wear this wireless headset on either ear. The headset is said to have a lightweight build and offers a secure and comfortable fit.

The launch of the Jabra Talk 65 is accompanied by significant upgrades to the existing Talk 15 and Talk 25 mono headsets. The Talk 15 is now said to offer up to 7 hours of talk time whereas the Talk 25 is claimed to have a battery life of up to 9 hours. Both of these headsets have also been upgraded to feature Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
