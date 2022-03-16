iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband earbuds were launched in India on Wednesday alongside the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone. The new earbuds come with a 11.2mm moving coil that is touted to deliver full-bodied bass. The iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband earbuds are also rated to deliver up to 18 hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds come in a splash-resistant build and are targeted at young smartphone users who are looking for a personal audio device for their gaming sessions.

iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband price in India

iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband price in India is set at Rs. 1,799. The earbuds will go on sale via Amazon and the official iQoo India eStore. However, the release date is yet to be announced.

Alongside the iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband earbuds, the brand introduced the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone that starts at Rs. 15,499.

Last year, the iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband earbuds were launched in China at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,400).

iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband specifications, features

The iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband earphones come with a 11.2mm moving coil that is paired with copper-clad aluminium wire (CCAW) voice coils to boost bass output. The earbuds also feature one-tap connectivity with smartphones. The pair has an IPX4-rated build that helps resist water splashes and sweat.

iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband earbuds come with an IPX4-rated build

Photo Credit: iQoo India

iQoo claims that the Wireless Sport Neckband earbuds are capable of delivering up to 18 hours of playback time on a full charge using the built-in battery.

iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband earbuds have a latency of 80 milliseconds over Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The earbuds come with a built-in microphone and have media controls on the neckband. There is also a USB Type-C port for charging.