  Huawei Sound Joy Smart Speaker With Up to 26 Hours of Playback Launched at MWC 2022

Huawei Sound Joy Smart Speaker With Up to 26 Hours of Playback Launched at MWC 2022

Huawei Sound Joy price is set at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,600).

By David Delima | Updated: 1 March 2022 12:38 IST
Huawei Sound Joy Smart Speaker With Up to 26 Hours of Playback Launched at MWC 2022

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Sound Joy smart speaker can also be controlled via a Huawei smartwatch

Highlights
  • Huawei Sound Joy has an IP67 rating and is submersible up to 1 metre
  • The smart speaker runs on an 8,800mAh battery
  • Huawei Sound Joy is equipped with an inbuilt voice assistant

Huawei Sound Joy was launched at MWC 2022 as the latest addition to the company's smart speaker lineup. The new Huawei Sound Joy smart speaker has been co-engineered with French audio brand Devialet, and claims to offer up to 26 hours of playback time. It sports a cylindrical body that comprises four speaker units, according to the company. The Huawei Sound Joy has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Users can also control the volume and skip tracks using their Huawei Watch and utilise an inbuilt voice assistant to set reminders and memos and information inquiries, according to Huawei.

Huawei Sound Joy price, availability

Huawei Sound Joy is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,600) and is already available for purchase in a few European countries as well as Chile and Peru. The smart speaker is available in Obsidian Black and Spruce Green colour options. Huawei is yet to reveal when the Huawei Sound Joy smart speaker will be available for purchase in other regions, including India.

Huawei Sound Joy specifications

The new smart speaker from Huawei sports a cylindrical body that features four speaker units capable of 79dBA output in a 2 metre range. It comprises a 20W full-range speaker with a carbon fibre diaphragm, a 10W SilkDome tweeter, and two passive radiators. Users can control the speaker using the Huawei AI Life app on smartphones running Android 5.1 (or later) and HarmonyOS 2 (or later), while iOS devices are currently not supported. Users can also control volume and playback with a Huawei smartwatch. The Huawei Sound Joy smart speaker offers Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Equipped with an 8,800mAh battery, the Huawei Sound Joy smart speaker is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of battery life and supports fast charging at 40W over a USB Type-C port. The company claims it can deliver one hour of playback with a quick 10-minute charge. The smart speaker also features a multicoloured LED ring to show volume level and battery life. It has IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, including being submerged in up to 1 metre of water, according to the company.

Users can shake two Huawei Sound Joy speakers next to each other to enable stereo mode or touch a Huawei smartphone to the speaker to transfer audio, along with an auto discovery feature that shows a pop-up window to connect to the speaker. The smart speaker also features a voice assistant to take memos, reminder, information queries, and more, according to the company.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Huawei Sound Joy, Huawei, Huawei Sound Joy Smart Speaker, Huawei Sound Joy Specifications, Huawei Sound Joy Price, MWC 2022, MWC
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Huawei Sound Joy Smart Speaker With Up to 26 Hours of Playback Launched at MWC 2022
