Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 were launched on Thursday. The earbuds sport an in-ear design and feature dual drivers along with three microphones. The Freebuds Pro 2 come with Hi-Res Dual Sound system and is said to support the biggest frequency range for Huawei earbuds, starting from 14Hz to 48kHz. Huawei has partnered with French audio tech company Devialet for enhanced sound quality. The Chinese company has claimed a play time of 4 hours on a single charge with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned on and 6.5 hours with the ANC off. The Freebuds Pro 2 have launched in three colour options and have an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. Huawei had launched the FreeBuds Pro back in 2020.

Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 price

The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 were introduced via Twitter this week. They are priced at CZK 4,999 (roughly Rs. 16,700). The earbuds will reportedly make their way to Central and Eastern European markets first. The Freebuds Pro 2 are yet to launch in India.

The earbuds were launched in three colour options —Ceramic White, Silver Blue, and Silver Frost. Customer who pre-order the earbuds before July 10 will get a Huawei Band 7 for free. The Freebuds Pro 2 will start shipping on July 11.

Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 specifications

The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 sport an in-ear design and house dual drivers. The earbuds come with three microphones supporting 47dB noise suppression. To recall, the Hi-Res Dual Sound system supports a large frequency range going from 14Hz to 48kHz.

The triple adaptive equaliser housed by the Huawei earbuds tweak the audio to suit the user in terms of volume, wear, and sound, as per the company. The ANC feature is powered by three microphones and lowers the surrounding sound by up to 47dB in the Freebuds Pro 2. The earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Huawei also touts the new deep neural network algorithm that increases call quality on the Freebuds Pro 2. The company has claimed a battery life of up to 30 hours with case for the earbuds. Play time on a single charge is said to be four hours with ANC on and 6.5 hours without ANC.

The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 also come with IP54 dust and water-resistant rating. Huawei had launched the first generation Freebuds Pro TWS earphones back in 2020. The earphones feature active noise cancellation for blocking ambient noise. It also comes with a bone voice sensor that the company claims to deliver better voice clarity. The earphones come in Carbon Black, Ceramic White, and Silver Frost colours.

