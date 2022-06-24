Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds With IP54 Rating, Active Noise Cancellation Launched

Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds With IP54 Rating, Active Noise Cancellation Launched

Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 come with three microphones supporting 47dB noise suppression.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 24 June 2022 15:04 IST
Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds With IP54 Rating, Active Noise Cancellation Launched

Photo Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 sport an in-ear design and house dual drivers

Highlights
  • Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 come in three colour options
  • They feature a triple adaptive equaliser to tweak the audio
  • Huawei launched the first Freebuds Pro back in 2020

Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 were launched on Thursday. The earbuds sport an in-ear design and feature dual drivers along with three microphones. The Freebuds Pro 2 come with Hi-Res Dual Sound system and is said to support the biggest frequency range for Huawei earbuds, starting from 14Hz to 48kHz. Huawei has partnered with French audio tech company Devialet for enhanced sound quality. The Chinese company has claimed a play time of 4 hours on a single charge with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned on and 6.5 hours with the ANC off. The Freebuds Pro 2 have launched in three colour options and have an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. Huawei had launched the FreeBuds Pro back in 2020.

Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 price

The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 were introduced via Twitter this week. They are priced at CZK 4,999 (roughly Rs. 16,700). The earbuds will reportedly make their way to Central and Eastern European markets first. The Freebuds Pro 2 are yet to launch in India.

The earbuds were launched in three colour options —Ceramic White, Silver Blue, and Silver Frost. Customer who pre-order the earbuds before July 10 will get a Huawei Band 7 for free. The Freebuds Pro 2 will start shipping on July 11.

Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 specifications

The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 sport an in-ear design and house dual drivers. The earbuds come with three microphones supporting 47dB noise suppression. To recall, the Hi-Res Dual Sound system supports a large frequency range going from 14Hz to 48kHz.

The triple adaptive equaliser housed by the Huawei earbuds tweak the audio to suit the user in terms of volume, wear, and sound, as per the company. The ANC feature is powered by three microphones and lowers the surrounding sound by up to 47dB in the Freebuds Pro 2. The earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Huawei also touts the new deep neural network algorithm that increases call quality on the Freebuds Pro 2. The company has claimed a battery life of up to 30 hours with case for the earbuds. Play time on a single charge is said to be four hours with ANC on and 6.5 hours without ANC.

The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 also come with IP54 dust and water-resistant rating. Huawei had launched the first generation Freebuds Pro TWS earphones back in 2020. The earphones feature active noise cancellation for blocking ambient noise. It also comes with a bone voice sensor that the company claims to deliver better voice clarity. The earphones come in Carbon Black, Ceramic White, and Silver Frost colours.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Freebuds Pro 2, Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 price, Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Huawei Nova 10 Series Launch Set for July 4, Nova 10 Pro With Snapdragon 778G Spotted on Geekbench
Apple's Mixed Reality Headset to Be a 'Game Changer' for the Market: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds With IP54 Rating, Active Noise Cancellation Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Release Date for Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Order Pass Reservations Starts in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price in India Discounted by Over 30 Percent
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Surface Online, India Launch Tipped
  6. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  7. Xiaomi 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Hinted to Launch on July 5
  8. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Pro With MariSilicon X Chip Tipped to Launch in India by Mid-July
  10. Poco F4 5G to Get 2 Years of Warranty, Poco X3 Pro Warranty Extended
#Latest Stories
  1. MG Motor Inaugurates Residential Community EV Chargers in Jaipur
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G Get June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Invite-Only Pre-Order Pass Reservation Begins in India
  4. Binance Pens Exclusive NFT Partnerships With Cristiano Ronaldo: Here's What You Need to Know
  5. Anek OTT Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana Movie to Release June 26 on Netflix
  6. Popular Chinese Messaging Platform WeChat Prohibits Accounts Dealing in NFT, Crypto Services
  7. R Madhavan, VistaVerse Announce Free Movie Tickets, NFTs of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  8. Nokia Style+ With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera, 4,900mAh Battery Spotted on FCC: Report
  9. Apple's Mixed Reality Headset to Be a 'Game Changer' for the Market: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds With IP54 Rating, Active Noise Cancellation Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.