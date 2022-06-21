Huawei has teased a new accessory that is tipped to be the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS earphones. The accessory can be seen in blue colour and it looks like an earphone bud laid down horizontally. The company said in the teaser poster that the accessory will be unveiled soon. The tipster also shared alleged renders of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 in three colours — blue, black, and white. Unfortunately, the details regarding the specifications, price, and availability of the earphones are unknown.

Huawei recently took to Twitter to tease a new accessory that the company will be launching soon. Huawei did not mention any details but the accessory can be seen on the bottom in the teaser poster with a flat stem. It appears to be an earphone bud in blue colour with a black speaker grille peaking from the left, laid down horizontally. In the background of the poster, we can see number '3' but it is not clear yet what it denotes.

Tipster Angelo (@Angelo_S_54) replied to Huawei's teaser and said that the new accessory will be the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS earphones. The tipster also shared the alleged renders of the earphones. The renders show the rumoured earphones in three distinct colours — blue, black, and white. The accessory seen in the poster and the leaked renders of the earphones show a similar flat stem design and a black speaker grille on the top of the stem. The leaked renders also show the charging case of the TWS earphones with Huawei branding in silver chrome finish. Unfortunately, the details regarding the specifications, availability, and price of the earphones are still unknown.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Angelo

Huawei had announced the FreeBuds Pro TWS earphones in September 2020. The earphones feature active noise cancellation for blocking ambient noise. It also comes with a bone voice sensor that the company claims to deliver better voice clarity. The earphones come in Ceramic White, Silver Frost, and Carbon Black colours. It comes with interchangeable eartips and a short stem with touch gestures support. The battery life of the earphones can last up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 4 hours with active noise cancellation on. The charging case of the earphones can last up to 30 hours.