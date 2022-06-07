Huawei Freebuds 5i have been launched in China. The earbuds from Huawei come with a claimed battery life of up to 28 hours of usage with the charging case. The earbuds by themselves are claimed to offer up to 7.5 hours of usage from a single charge. The FreeBuds 5i support multi-mode free switching, that is, the earbuds can connect to two devices at the same time. They also feature dual hybrid noise cancellation and are IPX 4 water resistant. The Huawei Freebuds 5i come in three colour options and are on sale in China.

Huawei Freebuds 5i price

The Huawei Freebuds 5i are priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800) in China. The earbuds are available in three colour options including Ceramic White, Interstellar Black, and Island Blue.

Huawei Freebuds 5i specifications

The Huawei Freebuds 5i sport a lightweight design with silicone earbuds. The earbuds have obtained the Hi-Res certification for sound quality and have a wide frequency response range. The Freebuds feature dual hybrid noise cancellation technology that helps the earbuds achieve noise cancellation. They also feature ear canal adaptive noise cancellation that can detect the airtightness of the ear canal and help reduce noise. The preferred active noise cancellation (ANC) mode can be selected separately. The Huawei Freebuds 5i offer a combined active noise cancellation capability of up to 42dB.

The earbuds come with touch controls where you can switch off/on the noise cancellation and transparent mode with a long press on either of the earbuds. The volume can be controlled by sliding up or down on the stem of the earbuds. Double tapping the earbuds will play/pause music and answer/end calls.

The audio connection centre of the Smart Life App lets users manage the devices connected to the earphones and help them switch between connected devices.

The earbuds from Huawei come with 55mAh for the Freebuds and a minimum capacity of 410mAh for the charging case. The Freebuds 5i claims a battery capacity of 28 hours with the ANC feature off and 18.5 hours with ANC switched on, when used with the charging case. On their own, the earbuds can offer up to 7.5 hours of battery life without ANC, and six hours with ANC enabled. The case will take about 60 minutes to charge the earphones and the wired charging will take about 110 minutes. The company says that the charging case is 18 percent lighter than the previous generation.

The Freebuds 5i support Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and are IPX 4 water resistant.