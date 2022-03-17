Technology News
loading

Huawei FreeBuds 4E True Wireless Earbuds With HarmonyOS Launched

Huawei FreeBuds 4E TWS earbuds are a semi-in-ear style earbuds from Huawei and come equipped with HarmonyOS.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 17 March 2022 13:52 IST
Huawei FreeBuds 4E True Wireless Earbuds With HarmonyOS Launched

Photo Credit: Huawei/ Weibo

The FreeBuds 4E are reportedly come with active noise cancellation 2.0 technology and pack 14.3mm driver

Highlights
  • FreeBuds 4E are a semi-in-ear style earbuds from Huawei
  • Huawei FreeBuds 4E are reportedly priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,350)
  • The earbuds have IP67 for water resistance

Huawei FreeBuds 4E true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in the Chinese market on XX (DAY). Huawei's latest in the audio segment are semi-in-ear style earbuds and come equipped with the company's HarmonyOS. The TWS earbuds also come with features including audio universal card and system notification broadcast among others. Reports also indicate that the FreeBuds 4E use Bluetooth 5.2 and are capable of simultaneously connecting with two devices. Huawei's FreeBuds 4E TWS earbuds are yet to launch in India.

Huawei FreeBuds 4E price

The Huawei FreeBuds 4E are reportedly priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,350) and are available in Ceramic White and Silver Frost colour options.

Huawei FreeBuds 4E specifications

The Huawei FreeBuds 4E TWS are a semi-in-ear style earbuds from Huawei and come with HarmonyOS. The FreeBuds 4E are reportedly come with active noise cancellation 2.0 technology and pack a 14.3mm driver that provides a frequency range of up to 40KHz. Huawie FreeBuds 4E use Bluetooth 5.2 and are capable of simultaneously connecting with two devices. The pair is said to offer a low latency mode of 90ms for gaming and comes with touch controls and gesture controls.

The Huawei Freebuds 4E TWS earbuds are said to feature a 30mAh battery in each earpiece and a 410mAh battery in the charging case. The TWS earbuds are said to deliver 2.5 hours of music playback with ANC enabled and 4 hours of playback with ANC turned off on a full charge.

The earbuds are reportedly IP67 certified for water resistance and weigh 4.1g individually and 42.1g with the charging case.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei FreeBuds 4E, Huawei FreeBuds 4E price, Huawei FreeBuds 4E specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Crypto Gets Legal Status in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Signs Bill to Establish Regulatory Framework
NASA's Massive Moon Rocket Set for Public Debut in Rollout to Florida Launch Pad

Related Stories

Huawei FreeBuds 4E True Wireless Earbuds With HarmonyOS Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book Go and More Laptops Launched in India
  3. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Samsung to Launch 5 New Windows 11 Laptops in India on March 17
  7. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  8. Clubhouse Starts Testing Wave Bar Feature That Shows Online Friends
  9. LG Tone Free FP Series TWS Earbuds With UV Charging Case Debut in India
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Smartphones Sales Surpassed 4G Models for the First Time Globally in January: Counterpoint Research
  2. Realme C31 Renders Leak, Tipping Design, Variants, and Colour Options
  3. Clubhouse Testing New Wave Bar Feature to Let Users Invite Friends to Social Rooms
  4. Winamp to Auction Iconic 1997 Skin as an NFT, Sale Proceeds to Be Directed to Music-Linked Charities
  5. Bored Ape Yacht Club Creator Launches Governance Token Named ApeCoin: Here's All You Need to Know
  6. Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds New Feature to Let Users Fund Crypto Wallets From Chrome Browser Extension
  7. Fire-Boltt Call With Bluetooth Calling Feature, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India
  8. Alibaba and Tencent Said to Be Readying Big Job Cuts Amid China Crackdown
  9. Eugene Parker, Visionary Astrophysicist, Dies at 94
  10. Sydney Sweeney Joins Madame Web Film Cast Led by Dakota Johnson
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.