Huawei FreeBuds 4E true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in the Chinese market on XX (DAY). Huawei's latest in the audio segment are semi-in-ear style earbuds and come equipped with the company's HarmonyOS. The TWS earbuds also come with features including audio universal card and system notification broadcast among others. Reports also indicate that the FreeBuds 4E use Bluetooth 5.2 and are capable of simultaneously connecting with two devices. Huawei's FreeBuds 4E TWS earbuds are yet to launch in India.

Huawei FreeBuds 4E price

The Huawei FreeBuds 4E are reportedly priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,350) and are available in Ceramic White and Silver Frost colour options.

Huawei FreeBuds 4E specifications

The Huawei FreeBuds 4E TWS are a semi-in-ear style earbuds from Huawei and come with HarmonyOS. The FreeBuds 4E are reportedly come with active noise cancellation 2.0 technology and pack a 14.3mm driver that provides a frequency range of up to 40KHz. Huawie FreeBuds 4E use Bluetooth 5.2 and are capable of simultaneously connecting with two devices. The pair is said to offer a low latency mode of 90ms for gaming and comes with touch controls and gesture controls.

The Huawei Freebuds 4E TWS earbuds are said to feature a 30mAh battery in each earpiece and a 410mAh battery in the charging case. The TWS earbuds are said to deliver 2.5 hours of music playback with ANC enabled and 4 hours of playback with ANC turned off on a full charge.

The earbuds are reportedly IP67 certified for water resistance and weigh 4.1g individually and 42.1g with the charging case.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.