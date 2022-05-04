Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are reportedly being readied for launch. Ahead of any official confirmation, a fresh leak has tipped the colour options of the audio device. The upcoming wireless earbuds are tipped to come in four different colours. The rumoured Google Pixel Buds Pro is expected to succeed Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earphones. They could feature active noise cancellation (ANC) as well. Meanwhile, Google's I/O 2022 event is scheduled to begin on May 11.

Tipster Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) has leaked the colour variants of Google Pixel Buds Pro on Twitter. As per the leak, the upcoming Google Pixel Buds Pro will come in four colour options — Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog.

We are likely to see the announcement during Google's this year's I/O conference scheduled to take place from May 11 to May 12. However, there is no official word from Google on it.

The rumoured Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are likely to come with an active noise cancellation feature. They could succeed Google Pixel Buds A-Series earphones that debuted in India in August last year. They were launched with a price tag of Rs. 9,999. The Pixel Buds A-Series earphones are available in a single Clearly White colour option.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series specifications

The specifications of the Google Pixel Buds Pro are likely to be an upgrade to that of the Google Pixel Buds A-Series. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earphones feature 12mm dynamic drivers and are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance. They come with passive noise reduction. The Pixel Buds A-Series earphones use beamforming microphones and can be used to access Google Assistant through voice commands. The earbuds come with Adaptive Sound to adjust the volume based on surroundings.

They have Bluetooth v5 connectivity. The earbuds offer real-time translation in more than 40 languages when used with a Pixel phone or a device running on Android 6.0 or later. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series earphones are rated to deliver up to five hours of playback time on a single charge or up to 24 hours along with the charging case. A 15-minute charge can deliver up to three hours of playback time.