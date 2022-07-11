Google Pixel Buds Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds launch date in India has finally been confirmed. The premium earbuds that were unveiled in May during the I/O 2022 event alongside the Google Pixel Watch will hit the Indian market on July 28. The pre-orders for the audio device will begin on July 21. Designed to rival Apple's AirPods Pro and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, the Pixel Buds Pro offer active noise cancellation (ANC) support and a dedicated transparency mode.

The search giant revealed the India launch date of Google Pixel Buds Pro as a response to a user query on Twitter. As per the Made by Google official handle, pre-orders for Google Pixel Buds Pro open on July 21 in the country and they will be available starting July 28. The earbuds will also be arriving in 12 other countries simultaneously including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro were unveiled with a price tag of $199 (roughly Rs. 15,400) earlier in May. Their India pricing is yet to be revealed. The earbuds come in four distinct colours — Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass.

Google Pixel Buds Pro specifications

As mentioned, the Google Pixel Buds Pro come with active noise cancellation (ANC) built on a custom six-core audio chip that runs Google-developed algorithms. The new earbuds succeed the Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds A-Series and include a transparency mode that allows users to hear ambient sound. They offer a hands-free Google Assistant experience and feature capacitive touch sensors for tap and swipe gesture support.

The earbuds have an IPX4 splash-resistant build, while the case offers IPX2 splash-resistant design. The charging case supports USB Type-C for wired charging as well as Qi wireless charging. The buds include support for multipoint connectivity that enables pairing with multiple devices simultaneously. The Pixel Buds Pro have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and they can also be paired with any Bluetooth v4.0+ device, including Android and iOS devices as well as tablets and laptops. Pixel Buds Pro users can also utilise the Find My Device app in case they lose an earbud. The charging case supports fast charge to deliver up to one hour of listening time with five minutes of charging. It comes with a total listening time of up to 31 hours (without ANC).