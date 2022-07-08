Fire Pods Atlas, Polaris, and Rhythm True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India by Fire-Boltt. The Fire Pods series mark Fire-Boltt's foray into the audio segment. The earbuds are equipped with features including active noise cancellation (ANC), electronic noise cancellation (ENC), and low latency gaming mode. The company claims a playback time of one hour with 20 minutes of charge for the Atlas and Polaris and a playback time of three hours with just 10 minutes of charge for the Fire Pods Rhythm. All three earbuds can be purchased via Flipkart or the official Fire-Boltt website.

Fire Pods Atlas, Polaris, and Rhythm price in India

The Fire Pods Atlas come at a price of Rs. 10,999 while the Polaris and Rhythm are listed at Rs. 9,999 and 14,999, respectively. The Atlas, Polaris, and Rhythm are currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,399, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 3,499 respectively. The offer prices will last till July 11. The earbuds from Fire-Boltt can be purchased via the e-commerce platform Flipkart or the official website of Fire-Boltt.

The Fire Pods Atlas come in Black and White colour options while the Fire Pods Polaris is available in Black, Black Red, Blue Grey, and Grey Yellow colours. The Fire Pods Rhythm is available only in a Black colour option.

Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Atlas specifications

The Fire Pods Atlas ANC 801 sport a pebble glossy design. The TWS feature 13mm drivers, ANC with 25dB depth, and ENC for enhanced sound quality. The Atlas come with two mics per earbuds and house multiple modes including forward feed transparency mode and 40ms low latency game mode among others. The Fire Pods Atlas also feature supersync technology for quick pairing and the interface supports touch commands and voice assistant.

The Atlas from Fire Pods come with a playback time of up to 5 hours with ANC on and up to 6 hours with ANC off per single charge at 100 percent volume. If the volume is brought down to 80 percent, the earbuds will support up to 6 hours of playback time with ANC on and up to 7 hours with ANC off. Fire-Boltt claims a battery life of up to 24 hours for the Fire Pods Atlas with the charging case. The earbuds pack a 320mAh battery and as mentioned earlier, the company claims up to one hour of playback time with just 20 minutes of charging. The earbuds have a water resistant rating of IPX4.

Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Polaris specifications

The Fire Pods Polaris come with a matte rubber oil finish case design along with RGB breathing lights. The earbuds feature an in-ear design and house 10mm drivers with features such as ANC with 25db depth, and ENC for a better sound experience. Similar to the Fire Pods Atlas, the Polaris also come with two mics per earbuds and house multiple modes including forward feed transparency mode and 60ms low latency game mode among others. The Fire Pods Polaris house supersync technology for easy pairing as well. The earbuds also feature smart touch controls and voice assistant.

The Fire Pods Polaris TWS come with a claimed playback time of up to up to 5 hours with ANC on and up to up to 6 hours with ANC off per single charge at 100 percent volume. At 80 percent volume, the earbuds are said to offer up to up to 5.5 hours of playback time with ANC on and up to 7 hours with ANC off. Fire-Boltt claims a battery life of up to 24 hours for the Fire Pods Polaris with the charging case. The earbuds pack a 400mAh battery and to recall, the company claims up to one hour of playback time with just 20 minutes of fire charge technology charging. The Fire Pods Polaris have an IPX4 water resistant rating.

Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Rhythm specifications

The Fire Pods Rhythm sport a pebble design along with digital LED indicator for battery. The earbuds house 10mm drivers, ANC with 23db depth, and ENC for better sound. Similar to the Fire Pods Atlas, the Polaris also come with two mics per earbuds and house multiple modes including forward feed transparency mode and 60ms low latency game mode among others. The Fire Pods Polaris house supersync technology for easy pairing and come with touch controls and voice assistant support.

The Rhythm earbuds are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 7 hours with ANC on and up to 8 hours with ANC off per single charge at 100 percent volume. When the volume is set to 80 percent, the earbuds are claimed to offer up to 8 hours of playback time with ANC on and up to 9 hours with ANC off. Fire-Boltt claims a battery life of up to 50 hours for the Fire Pods Polaris with the charging case. The charging case packs a 650mAh battery. Fire-Boltt claims a standby time of up to 300 hours for the earbuds. As mentioned earlier, Fire-Boltt has said that the Rhythm come with a playback time of up to three hours with just 10 minutes of charge. The Fire Pods Rhythm have a water resistant rating of IPX6.

