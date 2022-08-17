Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Fiio FF3 Dual Cavity Wired Earphones With Drum Like Design Launched in India: All Details

Fiio FF3 Dual Cavity Wired Earphones With Drum-Like Design Launched in India: All Details

The wired audiophile-grade earphones from Fiio have an outer-ear fit and 14.2mm dynamic drivers.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 17 August 2022 12:48 IST
Fiio FF3 Dual Cavity Wired Earphones With Drum-Like Design Launched in India: All Details

The Fiio FF3 earphones are priced at Rs. 9,990 in India

Highlights
  • Fiio FF3 have a dual-cavity, drum-type design with an outer-ear fit
  • The design allows for large 14.2mm dynamic drivers
  • There earphones have an interchangeable plug, supporting 3.5mm and 4.4mm

Fiio FF3 drum-type dual-cavity wired earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 9,990. The new headset is a part of Fiio's well-established range of mid-range audiophile-grade wired earphones, and features an interchangeable plug with support for both 3.5mm and 4.4mm headphone jacks. The earpieces of the Fiio FF3 have a drum-type design, which provides an outer-ear fit that promises better comfort, is said to enhance bass, and allows for large 14.2mm dynamic drivers.

Fiio FF3 earphones price and availability

The Fiio FF3 wired headset are priced at Rs. 9,990 in India, but is available on the company's India website at a discounted price of Rs. 8,399 at the time of writing. The earphones are available in two colours - elegant black and cosmic silver. Included in the sales package are two plugs for connectivity, sponge covers for the earpieces to improve comfort, and a hard carry case.

Fiio FF3 earphones specifications and features

The Fiio FF3 dual-cavity earphones have a drum-type design that provides an outer-ear fit, which many consider more comfortable than the in-canal fit. This also allows for the earphones to have larger drivers; each earpiece has a 14.2mm dynamic driver, and the design of the casing is said to improve bass output. The changeable sponge covers are said to have an effect on the sonic signature for sound customisation.

The earphones have a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz, a sensitivity rating of 105dB, and interchangeable plugs for connectivity, with 3.5mm and 4.4mm headphone jacks supported through the plugs. The headset weighs around 31g, and has a cord length of 1.2m.

The Fiio F3 earphones are meant for audiophiles looking at the more comfortable outer-ear fit, and have an impedance rating of 45Ohms, which means that the headset can be driven by most smartphones, budget audio players, and DACs.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fiio, Fiio FF3, Earphones, Wired Earphones, Fiio FF3 Price in India, Fiio FF3 Design, Fiio FF3 Specifications, Dynamic drivers, 3.5mm, Audiophile
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
US Chipmakers Worry About Slow Growth of Cloud and Data Centres
Google’s Parent Alphabet Is Major Blockchain Investor, Has Poured $1.5 Billion Since September 2021

Related Stories

Fiio FF3 Dual Cavity Wired Earphones With Drum-Like Design Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  4. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. Vivo V25 Pro With Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched in India: Details
  6. 5G Services With Faster Speed, Lag-Free Connectivity to Start Soon: PM Modi
  7. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12T Pro Gets NBTC Certification, Tipped to Sport 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Russian Court Fines Twitch RUB 2 Million for Streaming Fake Video About War Crimes: Report
  3. House of the Dragon India Release Time Set for 6:30am IST Every Monday
  4. BSF Signs MoU With IRCTC to Ensure Booking Data Safety Under Air E-Ticket Service
  5. Oppo A57s Alleged Renders, Specifications Tipped; Could Feature Helio G35 SoC: All Details
  6. Google Pixel 6 Pro Can Run at 1080p on Android 13 Just Like Pixel 7 Pro: Report
  7. Amazon Removes Key Feature for Many Kindle Users: All You Need to Know
  8. Philips Announces Imminent Departure of CEO Frans Van Houten, Plans to Change Leadership
  9. Federal Reserve Issues Additional Guidelines for Banks Considering Crypto Activities
  10. Google’s Parent Alphabet Is Major Blockchain Investor, Has Poured $1.5 Billion Since September 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.