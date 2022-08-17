Fiio FF3 drum-type dual-cavity wired earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 9,990. The new headset is a part of Fiio's well-established range of mid-range audiophile-grade wired earphones, and features an interchangeable plug with support for both 3.5mm and 4.4mm headphone jacks. The earpieces of the Fiio FF3 have a drum-type design, which provides an outer-ear fit that promises better comfort, is said to enhance bass, and allows for large 14.2mm dynamic drivers.

Fiio FF3 earphones price and availability

The Fiio FF3 wired headset are priced at Rs. 9,990 in India, but is available on the company's India website at a discounted price of Rs. 8,399 at the time of writing. The earphones are available in two colours - elegant black and cosmic silver. Included in the sales package are two plugs for connectivity, sponge covers for the earpieces to improve comfort, and a hard carry case.

Fiio FF3 earphones specifications and features

The Fiio FF3 dual-cavity earphones have a drum-type design that provides an outer-ear fit, which many consider more comfortable than the in-canal fit. This also allows for the earphones to have larger drivers; each earpiece has a 14.2mm dynamic driver, and the design of the casing is said to improve bass output. The changeable sponge covers are said to have an effect on the sonic signature for sound customisation.

The earphones have a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz, a sensitivity rating of 105dB, and interchangeable plugs for connectivity, with 3.5mm and 4.4mm headphone jacks supported through the plugs. The headset weighs around 31g, and has a cord length of 1.2m.

The Fiio F3 earphones are meant for audiophiles looking at the more comfortable outer-ear fit, and have an impedance rating of 45Ohms, which means that the headset can be driven by most smartphones, budget audio players, and DACs.