Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Dyson Zone Air Purifying Headphones With Electrostatic Filtration, ANC Support Announced

Dyson Zone Air-Purifying Headphones With Electrostatic Filtration, ANC Support Announced

Dyson Zone will be available in global markets in Autumn 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 30 March 2022 10:30 IST
Dyson Zone Air-Purifying Headphones With Electrostatic Filtration, ANC Support Announced

Photo Credit: Dyson

The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones will offer four listening modes

Highlights
  • Dyson Zone offers four different air purification modes
  • Users can also detach the visor for audio-only functionality
  • Dyson Zone features three active noise cancellation modes

Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones were unveiled by the company on Wednesday. The new Dyson Zone marks the company's first foray into the wearable segment, and provides purified airflow to the wearer's nose and mouth, along with an integrated pair of over ear earphones that offer a neutral frequency response, low distortion, and support for noise cancellation. The air-purifying headphones feature high performance filters with miniaturised air pumps and were created after six years of research and development, according to the company.

Dyson Zone price, availability

The Dyson Zone price is yet to be revealed by the company. The company revealed that the air-purfying headphones will be available globally from Autumn 2022 and timings will vary based on geographical regions. Additional details on availability will be revealed in the coming months, according to Dyson.

Dyson Zone specifications

The newly announced Dyson Zone features two motors located in the earcups that deliver two streams of purified air to the nose and mouth. It offers four air purification modes — low, medium, high, and auto — designed for different levels of exertion, according to the company. The Dyson Zone features inbuilt accelerometers to automatically toggle between high, medium and low purification modes when required, according to the company.

dyson zone air purifying headphones prototypes dyson inline dyson

Dyson says it spent six years and 500 prototypes developing the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones
Photo Credit: Dyson

The Dyson Zone's air-purification mechanism relies on electrostatic filtration and is claimed to capture 99 percent of particle pollution down to 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen, and bacteria. It is also designed to filter out city gases including nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and ozone, according to Dyson. The newly announced Dyson Zone will connect with the company's application to monitor filtration and control different settings, according to the company.

Equipped with neodymium drivers, the Dyson Zone the over-ear headphones offer a neutral sound signature, according to the company. The headphones feature three active noise cancellation (ANC) modes — Isolation, Conversation, and Transparency. The Isolation mode is the highest level of ANC, while conversation mode will amplify nearby conversations and turn off purification when the visor is lowered. Transparency mode will allow users to amplify sounds around them, allowing them to be aware of their surroundings.

According to Dyson, the new air-purifying headphones can be used in four different modes. In combined air purification, audio playback and ANC mode, the visor remains attached to the headphones, while users can optionally remove the visor for audio-only mode. Users who live in regions where FFP2-compliant face coverings are mandatory due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic can also use a face covering attachment that meets the required filtration standards included in the box with the Dyson Zone, according to the company.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dyson, Dyson Zone, Dyson Zone Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Facebook Messenger Adds Support for Shortcuts, Allowing Users to Send Silent Messages, GIFs, More
Ola Electric Facing Probe Over E-Scooter Fire in Pune

Related Stories

Dyson Zone Air-Purifying Headphones With Electrostatic Filtration, ANC Support Announced
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  2. Crypto Fraud That Cost Investors Rs. 1,200 Crore Busted in Kerala
  3. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Marvel’s Next Series, Moon Knight
  5. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  6. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  7. Dyson Zone Air-Purifying Headphones With ANC Announced: All Details
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Review: Not What You Might Have Expected
  9. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  10. Caste Certificates in Maharashtra Being Issued on Polygon Blockchain
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Tipped for April, Colours, RAM and Storage Options Leaked
  2. Media Ratings Company Nielsen to Be Acquired in $16 Billion Deal by Consortium of Private Equity Investors
  3. Elon Musk Invokes Eminem in Opposing SEC Decree That Requires Him to Take Preapproval for His Tweets
  4. Dyson Zone Air-Purifying Headphones With Electrostatic Filtration, ANC Support Announced
  5. Ola Electric Facing Probe Over E-Scooter Fire in Pune
  6. Facebook Messenger Adds Support for Shortcuts, Allowing Users to Send Silent Messages, GIFs, More
  7. Spotify Testing TikTok-Style Vertical ‘Audio Newsfeed’ Podcast Discovery Feature: Report
  8. Maharashtra Begins Issuing Caste Certificates on Polygon Blockchain Under ‘Digital India’ Initiative
  9. India to Invest in Exploring Lithium, Cobalt Mines in Australia
  10. Twitter Testing Cricket Tab for Indian Users on Android Amid IPL 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.