Dizo Wireless Power neckband-style earphones have been launched in India. The new audio product from Dizo, a Realme TechLife partner brand, features a Power Hive design, which is a honeycomb-like design on the control module. Other features on the earphones include 11.2mm drivers, Bass Boost+ algorithm, magnetic fast pair technology, dedicated Game Mode, and up to 18 hours of playback on a single charge. The Dizo earphones feature smart controls, are IPX4 rated for water resistance, and are offered in multiple colour options.

Dizo Wireless Power price in India, availability

As per a press release from Dizo, and a microsite on Flipkart, the Wireless Power earphones will be available for purchase starting February 25 in Classic Black, Hunter Green, and Violet Blue. Dizo Wireless Power earphones are priced at Rs. 1,399 but they will be sold at an introductory price of Rs. 999 (till stocks last). However, the price on the Dizo website is still listed at Rs. 1,399. The Dizo earphones will soon be available at select retail stores, as per the company.

Dizo Wireless Power specifications, features

The company says that the neckband-style earphones use a memory metal to offer a comfortable user experience and its thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) build provides softness, durability, and flexibility to Dizo Wireless Power. The earphones are equipped with 11.2mm drivers with Bass Boost+ algorithm for a punchy sound. They come with a magnetic fast pair technology that lets users quickly answer calls and play/ pause music by separating/ clipping the buds.

The Dizo Wireless Power come with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that is claimed to remove unwanted external sound during calls. There is a dedicated Game Mode, which is claimed to offer a super low latency of up to 88ms when turned on. The earphones are rated IPX4 for water resistance to withstand splashes or sweat during workout. There is a dedicated button for smart controls to control music and calling. As per the brand, the earphones can be connected via the Realme Link app to help personalise settings, customise touch functions, and adjust EQ (Bass, Dynamic, Bright).

As per the company, Dizo Wireless Power earphones pack a 150mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of playback time on a single charge. The earphones feature a fast charging technology that allows users to listen to music for up to two hours on a quick 10-minute charge. The earphones are fully charged in two hours via a USB Type-C port. The headphones use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.