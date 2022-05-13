Technology News
Dizo Wireless Power i Earphones With ENC Feature, Watch 2 Sports i With SpO2 Tracking Launched in India

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports i comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,599.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 May 2022 11:48 IST
Dizo Wireless Power i Earphones With ENC Feature, Watch 2 Sports i With SpO2 Tracking Launched in India

Dizo Wireless Power i and Watch 2 Sports i are available in three different colour options

Highlights
  • Dizo Watch 2 Sports i features SpO2 sensor
  • New products have 5ATM (50 metres) water resistance
  • The Dizo Wireless Power i pack a 150mAh battery

Dizo Wireless Power i neckband-style earphones and Dizo Watch 2 Sports i smartwatch have been launched in India. The new products from Dizo, a Realme TechLife partner brand, will go on sale through offline stores only. The earphones come with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature and have a dedicated game mode, while the smartwatch features a 1.69-inch rectangular display and offers blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. The Dizo Wireless Power i pack a 150mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 18 hours of playback time on a single charge. The Dizo Watch 2 Sports i carries a 260mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with standard use.

Dizo Wireless Power i, Dizo Watch 2 Sports i price in India, availability

The price of Dizo Wireless Power i in India has been set at Rs. 1,499 and are available for purchase now. The Dizo Watch 2 Sports i, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 2,599. It will hit stores starting June 2. Both devices will be available for purchase through select retail stores in the country including Sangeetha, Pujara and Phonewala among others.

The Dizo Wireless Power i neckband-style earphones can be bought in three colour options — Classic Black, Yellow Black and Deep Blue. The Dizo Watch 2 Sports i smartwatch comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey and Passion Pink shades.

Dizo Wireless Power i features, specifications

The new neckband style earphones come with 11.2mm drivers based on the Bass Boost+ algorithm. The earphone tips are made up of silicone and the device feature environmental noise cancellation for improved audio on calls. They have a magnetic fast pair feature that allows to answer calls and play or pause music by separating or clipping the magnetically attached earpieces. Users can keep the earpieces together when not in use. The earphones have touch-enabled controls as well.

The new Dizo Wireless Power i earphones have 5ATM (50 metres) water resistance that prevents damage from rain, water, and sweat up to a limit. Additionally, the neckband style earphones have a dedicated Game Mode with up to an 88-millisecond latency rate.

The earphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and have a dedicated button for smart controls. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices via the Realme Link app.

The earphones pack a 150mAh battery, that is rated to deliver up to 18 hours of playback time on a single charge and 120 minutes of music playback with 10 minutes of charge. Further, they weigh 27.1 grams.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports i specifications

The new Dizo Watch 2 Sports i features a 1.69-inch rectangular display with 600 nits of peak brightness. It has support for over 150 watch faces that can be customised via the Dizo app in the paired Android or iOS smartphone. Users can mute calls or reject calls with messages from their wrists without taking the paired smartphone on hand. Also, users can control music and the camera running on the paired smartphone directly from the Dizo Watch 2 Sports i smartwatch.

The new smartwatch from Dizo supports more than 110 sports modes including walking, cycling, hiking, aerobics, running, and skipping among others. The wearable sports SpO2 monitoring alongside heart rate sensor, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. The Dizo Watch 2 Sports i also provides water reminders and sedentary reminders. It comes with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and is water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 meters).

The smartwatch packs a 260mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 10 days of usage on a single charge and a standby time of up to 20 days. Besides, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports i weighs 41.5 grams.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Dizo Watch 2 Sports i

Dizo Watch 2 Sports i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Classic Black, Silver Grey, Passion Pink
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Further reading: Dizo Wireless Power i, Dizo Wireless Power i Price in India, Dizo Wireless Power i Specifications, Dizo Watch 2 Sports i, Dizo Watch 2 Sports i Price in India, Dizo Watch 2 Sports i Specifications, Dizo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Dizo Wireless Power i Earphones With ENC Feature, Watch 2 Sports i With SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
