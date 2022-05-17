Technology News
Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Blink Charge Launched in India: Price, Details

Dizo Wireless Dash are equipped with 11.2mm drivers.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 17 May 2022 15:30 IST
Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Blink Charge Launched in India: Price, Details

Photo Credit: Dizo

The Dizo Wireless Dash earphones sport a Kevlar-textured finish

Highlights
  • Dizo Wireless Dash features Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity technology
  • They are rated at IPX4 for sweat and water resistance
  • The Dizo Wireless Dash can be synced with the Realme Link app

Dizo Wireless Dash neckband-style earphones were launched in India on Tuesday. They are part of the Realme Techlife ecosystem and can be synced with the Realme Link app. They pack 11.2mm large drivers enhanced by a Bass Boost+ algorithm. These earphones are claimed to provide up to 30 hours of playback time per charge. Its Blink Charge feature can add up to 10 hours of playback time with a 10-minute charge, the company claims. There are several other features, including environmental noise cancellation (ENC), and a dedicated low-latency Game Mode.

Dizo Wireless Dash earphones price, availability

The Dizo Wireless Dash earphones are priced at Rs. 1,599. However, starting from May 24, these neckband-style earphones will be available for an introductory price of Rs. 1,299 on Flipkart and in retail stores. Dizo has launched these earphones in Classic Black, Dynamic Green, and Electric Blue colours.

Dizo Wireless Dash earphones specifications, features

As previously mentioned, these earphones have 11.2mm drivers that are powered by a Bass Boost+ algorithm. They pack a 260mAh battery, which is said to offer up to 30 hours of playback time per charge. The Blink Charge feature can provide up to 10 hours of additional playback time with 10 minutes of charging, as per the company. The Dizo Wireless Dash earphones feature Bluetooth v5.2 technology for wireless streaming. There is also a Gaming Mode for low-latency connection.

These neckband-style wireless earphones are made from skin-friendly soft silicone material, the company claims. They are fitted with a Memory Metal to prevent the neckband from losing its shape. The Dizo Wireless Dash sport a Kevlar-textured design. They are designed to offer IPX4 rated resistance from water splashes and sweat. Their earbuds are fitted with magnetic ends for the featured Magnetic Instant Connection technology that instantly connects or disconnects these earphones. This feature can also be used for instantly answering or rejecting calls. There is also a multi-function button on the neckband along with volume buttons. Furthermore, the Realme Link app can be used to modify their EQ settings.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Dizo Wireless Dash, Dizo Wireless Dash Specifications, Dizo Wireless Dash price in India, Realme
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Blink Charge Launched in India: Price, Details
