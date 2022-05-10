Technology News
Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones India Launch Date Set for May 17, Claimed to Offer Up to 30 Hours of Playback

The Dizo Wireless Dash earphones feature 11.2mm drivers.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 May 2022 14:44 IST
Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones India Launch Date Set for May 17, Claimed to Offer Up to 30 Hours of Playback

Photo Credit: Dizo

Dizo Wireless Dash neckband-style earphones support charging via USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • A dedicated landing page on Flipkart is teasing the arrival of earphones
  • The drivers on Dizo Wireless Dash work based on the Bass Boost+ algorithm
  • Dizo Wireless Dash earphones will go on sale via Flipkart

Dizo Wireless Dash neckband-style earphones India launch date has been set for May 17, the company announced on Tuesday. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart also started teasing the specifications of the new audio device ahead of launch in the country. The Dizo Wireless Dash are teased to feature 11.2mm drivers and will support USB Type-C charging. They are said to deliver up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. The upcoming earphones are likely to succeed the Dizo Wireless Power neckband-style earphones that debuted in February in India.

In a tweet, Dizo announced the official launch date of the Dizo Wireless Dash neckband-style earphones in the country. The earphones are scheduled to launch on May 17 at 12pm IST. The Realme TechLife partner brand confirmed that the upcoming earphones will be sold via Flipkart. The e-commerce company has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of earphones. Interested people can click the “Notify Me” button on the website to receive the latest updates about the launch and availability. However, the pricing details of the upcoming neckband-style earphones are unknown at this moment.

The microsite teases various features of the wireless neckband-style earphones. They will be offered in three different colours and will feature a USB Type-C charging port. The earphones will come equipped with 11.2mm drivers based on the Bass Boost+ algorithm. The battery of Dizo Wireless Dash is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback time on a single charge. Also, the earphones are said to deliver 10 hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

The Dizo Wireless Dash are likely to come with upgrades over the Dizo Wireless Power neckband-style earphones that were launched in the country in February this year with a price tag of Rs. 1,399. The pricing of new neckband style earphones is expected to be aligned with this.

Nithya P Nair
