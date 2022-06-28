Dizo Buds P from Realme Techlife has been launched in India. The earbuds are the first half-in-ear TWS earbuds from Dizo and claim 40 hours of total music playback with the charging case and seven hours of playback time on a single charge. The earbuds feature 13mm large driver and and weigh 3.5g each. The buds come with Bass Boost+ algorithm and 88ms super low latency gaming mode. The Buds P support Bluetooth v5.3 and are IPX4-certified for splash resistance. The earbuds come in three colour options and goes on sale on July 5 via Flipkart.

Dizo Buds P price in India

The Buds P from Realme Techlife-affiliated brand Dizo has been launched in India. The earbuds will go on sale from July 5 at 12pm IST. The Dizo press release has mentioned that the Buds P will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,599 while the earbuds have been currently listed at a special launch price of Rs. 1,299 on the official website of Dizo. The earbuds will go on sale via Flipkart.

The Dizo Buds P will come in three colour options — Dynamo Black, Marble White, and Shady Blue.

Dizo Buds P specifications

The Dizo Buds P sport a half in-ear design with the buds weighing 3.5g each. The Buds P feature 13mm drivers and Bass Boost+ algorithm to enhance the bass. Users have the option to turn the Game Mode on, which will lower the latency of the eabuds to 88ms. The environmental noise cancellation feature helps to enhance the calling experience.

The Buds P come with smart touch controls including double tap to play or pause music and to answer or hang up call, triple tap to go the next song, long press on one earbud for 2 seconds to reject an incoming call, and long press on both the earbuds for two seconds to switch game mode on or off.

The earbuds from Dizo can be synced to the Realme Link app for a smoother user experience. To recall, the Buds P support Bluetooth v5.3 and are IPX4 water resistant.

The company claims a battery life of 40 hours with the charging case and a playback time of 7 hours with a single charge. The Dizo Buds P are also said to support 4 hours music playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds support USB Type-C charging.