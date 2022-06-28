Technology News
  • Dizo Buds P Launched in India With 40 Hours Playback Time, IPX4 Water Resistance

Dizo Buds P come with Bass Boost+ algorithm and 88ms super low latency gaming mode

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 28 June 2022 19:05 IST
Photo Credit: Dizo

The Dizo Buds P sport a half in-ear design with the buds weighing 3.5g each

Highlights
  • Dizo Buds P will go on sale from July 5 at 12pm IST
  • Dizo Buds P will come in three colour options
  • Buds P come with smart touch controls

Dizo Buds P from Realme Techlife has been launched in India. The earbuds are the first half-in-ear TWS earbuds from Dizo and claim 40 hours of total music playback with the charging case and seven hours of playback time on a single charge. The earbuds feature 13mm large driver and and weigh 3.5g each. The buds come with Bass Boost+ algorithm and 88ms super low latency gaming mode. The Buds P support Bluetooth v5.3 and are IPX4-certified for splash resistance. The earbuds come in three colour options and goes on sale on July 5 via Flipkart.

Dizo Buds P price in India

The Buds P from Realme Techlife-affiliated brand Dizo has been launched in India. The earbuds will go on sale from July 5 at 12pm IST. The Dizo press release has mentioned that the Buds P will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,599 while the earbuds have been currently listed at a special launch price of Rs. 1,299 on the official website of Dizo. The earbuds will go on sale via Flipkart.

The Dizo Buds P will come in three colour options — Dynamo Black, Marble White, and Shady Blue.

Dizo Buds P specifications

The Dizo Buds P sport a half in-ear design with the buds weighing 3.5g each. The Buds P feature 13mm drivers and Bass Boost+ algorithm to enhance the bass. Users have the option to turn the Game Mode on, which will lower the latency of the eabuds to 88ms. The environmental noise cancellation feature helps to enhance the calling experience.

The Buds P come with smart touch controls including double tap to play or pause music and to answer or hang up call, triple tap to go the next song, long press on one earbud for 2 seconds to reject an incoming call, and long press on both the earbuds for two seconds to switch game mode on or off.

The earbuds from Dizo can be synced to the Realme Link app for a smoother user experience. To recall, the Buds P support Bluetooth v5.3 and are IPX4 water resistant.

The company claims a battery life of 40 hours with the charging case and a playback time of 7 hours with a single charge. The Dizo Buds P are also said to support 4 hours music playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds support USB Type-C charging.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
