  • Dizo Buds P TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Price, Design, Specifications Leaked

Dizo Buds P TWS earbuds are said to deliver up to 40 hours of total battery life.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 June 2022 17:59 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Dizo Buds P are expected to feature a half in-ear design

Highlights
  • Dizo Buds P TWS earbuds could be launched later this month
  • The company is yet to confirm the Dizo Buds P moniker
  • The alleged render shows the earbuds in blue colour

Dizo is gearing up to launch a new product in India and the company on Monday teased it through social media handles saying that it will have “P” in its name. The upcoming device is being speculated to be Dizo Buds P true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The launch date of the earbuds have not been shared by the brand yet, but ahead of it, render, price details, and specifications of it have leaked online. The Dizo Buds P earbuds could be launched later this month. They are expected to have a half-in-ear design and are said to deliver up to 40 hours of battery life.

The Realme TechLife partner brand teased the arrival of a new product through Twitter without revealing the moniker. The post suggests that the upcoming device will have “P” in its name.

Separately, a report by Mysmartprice suggested the launch timeline, renders, and price details of the Dizo Buds P earbuds. As per the report, the earbuds will make their way to the Indian market by the end of June. They are expected to be priced below Rs. 2,000. However, there is no official word from Dizo on it.

The alleged render shows the earbuds in blue colour along with the charging case. The Dizo Buds P earbuds are seen to have a half-in-ear design and are said to offer up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case. Each earbud could weigh 3.5 grams.

The specifications of the Dizo Buds P are likely to be an upgrade to that of the previous models unveiled under the Dizo Z-series, Z-Pro series, D-series, and GoPods-series. The company earlier this year unveiled the Dizo Buds Z Pro with a price tag of Rs. 2,299. The Dizo Buds Z Pro feature active noise cancellation, app support through the Realme Link app, a low-latency gaming mode, and a total claimed battery life of up to 25 hours.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
UK Government Amends Controversial Law Seeking Details of Private Crypto Wallets

