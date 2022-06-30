Defy Gravity Z true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India on Thursday. The latest addition to the brand's earbuds portfolio have stem design and feature 13mm dynamic drivers. They come with quad microphones with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature and offer Bluetooth V5.2 connectivity. The Defy Gravity Z offer touch controls to answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, change track and access the voice assistant. They are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. The company claims that its new affordable TWS earbuds can offer up to 50 hours of playback time along with the charging case.

Defy Gravity Z price in India, availability

The new Defy Gravity Z TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,699 in India. However, they are currently listed for an introductory launch price of Rs. 999 on the company website and Flipkart. There is no word on how long the introductory period will last. They are offered in Black Fury, Blue impulse, Teal Aqua, and White Purity colour options. Additionally, they come with a one-year warranty.

Defy Gravity Z specifications, features

On the specifications front, the new Defy Gravity Z earbuds are powered by 13mm dynamic speakers. The earbuds have a half in-ear design. For calls, there are four microphones equipped with ENC technology. They cancel unwanted environmental noise for improved audio experience on calls.

The new Defy Gravity Z feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and offer a quick pair feature for hassle-free connection with both Android and iOS devices. Company's Quick Pair and Connect feature claims to connect the earbuds with a paired smartphone as soon as the charging case is opened. Besides, the earbuds can deliver a latency rate of 50 milliseconds for gaming. The audio device have touch controls on each earbud so users can answer or reject calls, control music playback, adjust the volume on the paired smartphone, and access the voice assistant with just a few taps.

The new TWS earbuds from Defy are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance. The earbuds are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case and they are said to deliver up to 50 hours of playtime in a single charge. With the support of the company's Brisk charging feature, the Defy Gravity Z claim to offer 3 hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.