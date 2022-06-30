Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Defy Gravity Z TWS Budget Earbuds With Upto 50 Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Defy Gravity Z TWS Budget Earbuds With Upto 50-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Defy Gravity Z TWS earbuds are available at an introductory launch price of Rs. 999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 June 2022 17:59 IST
Defy Gravity Z TWS Budget Earbuds With Upto 50-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Photo Credit: Defy

Defy Gravity Z come in four colour options

Highlights
  • Defy Gravity Z feature 13mm dynamic drivers
  • The pair is IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance
  • Defy Gravity Z have touch controls

Defy Gravity Z true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India on Thursday. The latest addition to the brand's earbuds portfolio have stem design and feature 13mm dynamic drivers. They come with quad microphones with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature and offer Bluetooth V5.2 connectivity. The Defy Gravity Z offer touch controls to answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, change track and access the voice assistant. They are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. The company claims that its new affordable TWS earbuds can offer up to 50 hours of playback time along with the charging case.

Defy Gravity Z price in India, availability

The new Defy Gravity Z TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,699 in India. However, they are currently listed for an introductory launch price of Rs. 999 on the company website and Flipkart. There is no word on how long the introductory period will last. They are offered in Black Fury, Blue impulse, Teal Aqua, and White Purity colour options. Additionally, they come with a one-year warranty.

Defy Gravity Z specifications, features

On the specifications front, the new Defy Gravity Z earbuds are powered by 13mm dynamic speakers. The earbuds have a half in-ear design. For calls, there are four microphones equipped with ENC technology. They cancel unwanted environmental noise for improved audio experience on calls.

The new Defy Gravity Z feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and offer a quick pair feature for hassle-free connection with both Android and iOS devices. Company's Quick Pair and Connect feature claims to connect the earbuds with a paired smartphone as soon as the charging case is opened. Besides, the earbuds can deliver a latency rate of 50 milliseconds for gaming. The audio device have touch controls on each earbud so users can answer or reject calls, control music playback, adjust the volume on the paired smartphone, and access the voice assistant with just a few taps.

The new TWS earbuds from Defy are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance. The earbuds are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case and they are said to deliver up to 50 hours of playtime in a single charge. With the support of the company's Brisk charging feature, the Defy Gravity Z claim to offer 3 hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Defy Gravity Z, Defy Gravity Z Price in India, Defy Gravity Z Specifications, Defy, TWS Earbuds
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Cryptocurrencies a ‘Clear Danger’, Warns RBI Governor Amid Global Crypto Uncertainty
Defy Gravity Z TWS Budget Earbuds With Upto 50-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  3. Beware! Fraudsters Targeting Electricity Consumers in India
  4. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  5. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  6. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  7. Ambrane Stylo Max 50,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India
  8. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Fawad Khan’s Role in the MCU
  9. Nokia G11 Plus With 90Hz Display, 3-Day Battery Life Now Official
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped, OnePlus 10T High-Res Renders Leaked
  2. Major OTT Release Date: Adivi Sesh-Led Movie to Release July 3 on Netflix
  3. Defy Gravity Z TWS Budget Earbuds With Upto 50-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  4. Cryptocurrencies a ‘Clear Danger’, Warns RBI Governor Amid Global Crypto Uncertainty
  5. MicroStrategy Adds Another 480 Bitcoin to Its Reserves Despite BTC Dropping in Value Again
  6. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Tipped to Be in the Works — in Addition to Phone 1
  7. India and Japan Discuss Cooperation in 5G, Cybersecurity at Fourth Bilateral Cyber Dialogue
  8. Mi Band 7 Pro Launch Set Alongside Xiaomi 12S Series on July 4: Here’s All You Need to Know
  9. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus India Launch Confirmed via Amazon, Teased to Pack MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 7,700mAh Battery
  10. NASA Equips ASTHROS High-Altitude Balloon Mission With Giant Mirror Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.