Crossbeats Slide true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Wednesday. The TWS earphones from Crossbeats feature 10mm Neodymium drivers that are claimed to deliver thumping bass. They also come with a charging case that features a slide-to-open design. The Crossbeats Slide offer AI voice assistant support and feature four microphones. The earphones have a claimed total playback time of up to 30 hours. They have IPX4 certification for dust or water resistance. Moreover, it is also equipped with ENC and low latency Bluetooth v5.1.

Crossbeats Slide price in India

The newly launched Slide TWS earphones from Crossbeats have been priced at Rs. 1,999. It is available to purchase from an e-commerce website Amazon at Rs. 1,799.

The Slide TWS earphones are being offered in Charcoal Black, Olive Green, and Midnight Blue colour variants.

Crossbeats Slide specifications

The Crossbeats Slide TWS earphones feature 10mm Neodymium drivers that are claimed to deliver thumping bass with a slide-to-open design, as mentioned above. They get a superlight construction along with a premium quality leather tag, which is claimed to protect the buds from falls and damage. The earphones feature swift auto-pairing connectivity and feather touch control along with an AI voice assistant with quad microphones.

The Crossbeats Slide TWS earphones have low latency Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, environmental noise cancelling (ENC), multi-function touch control, and calling support.

The latest TWS earphones pack a playback time of up to 30 hours and come with fast charging support, as claimed by the company. Moreover, the Crossbeats Slide TWS earphones measure 120x94x34mm and weigh 110g.

