Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless and Equinox Neutrino gaming headsets were recently launched in India. Both headsets come with support for Dolby Atmos audio and feature metal armbands and aluminium frames. The Equinox Kronos Wireless headset features 50mm high fidelity drivers and 20ms ultra-low latency. It has also been claimed offer 24 hours of battery life. On the other hand, the Equinox Neutrino gaming headset features a unidirectional environmental noise cancelling microphone. It also packs on-off buttons to control the inbuilt LEDs.

Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino price in India, availability

The Equinox Kronos Wireless price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 while the Equinox Neutrino is priced at Rs. 4,499. The gaming headsets are available for purchase via Amazon and the Cosmic Byte website.

Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless specifications, features

The newly unveiled Equinox Kronos Wireless gaming headset features metal armbands and aluminium frames, according to the company. It is claimed to offer a battery backup of around 24 hours. This gaming headset features 50mm high fidelity drivers, 20ms ultra-low latency and Dolby Atmos audio.

The Equinox Kronox Wireless gaming headset also features dedicated buttons on the ear cups that let users mute, control the headset volume, and toggle surround sound, and the LEDs. It also has a 3.5mm port for wired connectivity and is equipped with an inbuilt microphone.

Cosmic Byte Equinox Neutrino specifications, features

Just like the Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless headset, the Equinox Neutrino also features metal armbands and aluminium frames. This gaming headset also features support for Dolby Atmos audio. It is equipped with button controls to toggle the inbuilt LEDs. Connectivity options include USB Type- C, and a 3.5mm audio port, according to the company.

Unlike the Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless headset which includes an inbuilt microphone, the Equinox Neutrino comes with a detachable microphone that provides dual usage for both kinds of gameplay. As stated above, the headset's microphone offers unidirectional environmental noise cancelling. Both headsets are compatible with laptops, mobiles, tablets, PS4, PS5, and Xbox gaming consoles, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.