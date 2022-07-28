Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino Gaming Headsets With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India

Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino Gaming Headsets With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India

Equinox Kronos Wireless price in India is set at Rs. 6,499.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 28 July 2022 19:15 IST
Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino Gaming Headsets With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India

Photo Credit: Amazon

Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless and Equinox Neutrino feature metal armbands

Highlights
  • Equinox Kronos Wireless offers up to 24 hours of battery life
  • Equinox Neutrino features buttons to control the inbuilt LEDs
  • Both the headsets come with support for Dolby Atmos audio

Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless and Equinox Neutrino gaming headsets were recently launched in India. Both headsets come with support for Dolby Atmos audio and feature metal armbands and aluminium frames. The Equinox Kronos Wireless headset features 50mm high fidelity drivers and 20ms ultra-low latency. It has also been claimed offer 24 hours of battery life. On the other hand, the Equinox Neutrino gaming headset features a unidirectional environmental noise cancelling microphone. It also packs on-off buttons to control the inbuilt LEDs.

Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino price in India, availability

The Equinox Kronos Wireless price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 while the Equinox Neutrino is priced at Rs. 4,499. The gaming headsets are available for purchase via Amazon and the Cosmic Byte website.

Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless specifications, features

The newly unveiled Equinox Kronos Wireless gaming headset features metal armbands and aluminium frames, according to the company. It is claimed to offer a battery backup of around 24 hours. This gaming headset features 50mm high fidelity drivers, 20ms ultra-low latency and Dolby Atmos audio.

The Equinox Kronox Wireless gaming headset also features dedicated buttons on the ear cups that let users mute, control the headset volume, and toggle surround sound, and the LEDs. It also has a 3.5mm port for wired connectivity and is equipped with an inbuilt microphone.

Cosmic Byte Equinox Neutrino specifications, features

Just like the Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless headset, the Equinox Neutrino also features metal armbands and aluminium frames. This gaming headset also features support for Dolby Atmos audio. It is equipped with button controls to toggle the inbuilt LEDs. Connectivity options include USB Type- C, and a 3.5mm audio port, according to the company.

Unlike the Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless headset which includes an inbuilt microphone, the Equinox Neutrino comes with a detachable microphone that provides dual usage for both kinds of gameplay. As stated above, the headset's microphone offers unidirectional environmental noise cancelling. Both headsets are compatible with laptops, mobiles, tablets, PS4, PS5, and Xbox gaming consoles, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cosmic Byte, Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino, Equinox Kronos Wireless Price, Equinox Kronos Wireless Specifications, Equinox Neutrino Price, Equinox Neutrino Specifications
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Huawei Watch 3 Pro New With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, eSIM Calling Launched: Price, Specifications
Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino Gaming Headsets With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Interface to All Users: Details
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  4. Moto X30 Pro to Be World’s First Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  5. iQoo 9T 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed Ahead of August 2 Launch
  6. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Gets Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update: All Details
  2. iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals, Offers
  3. Alphabet’s DeepMind Predicts Nearly All Protein Structures Known to Science
  4. Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino Gaming Headsets With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India
  5. Huawei Watch 3 Pro New With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, eSIM Calling Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Paytm CEO Says Firm Chasing $1 Billion Goal, Seeks to ‘Rewind-and-Reset’ Fintech Pioneer After IPO Fiasco
  7. Play Store 10th Anniversary: Google Offering Play Credits for App, Game or In-App Items in India
  8. Private Spyware Victim Testifies Being Spied on by NSO's Pegasus, Warns It Can Be Used Against US
  9. BSNL, KITE to Provide Faster Internet Services With Broadband Connectivity to Kerala Schools
  10. Samsung, LG and Other Asian Tech Firms Warn About Sharp Slowdown in Smartphone, TV Demand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.