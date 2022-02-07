Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Neckband Style Earphones With Fast Charging, IPX5 Rating Launched in India

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Neckband-Style Earphones With Fast Charging, IPX5 Rating Launched in India

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X price in India is set at Rs. 999.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 February 2022 14:08 IST
Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Neckband-Style Earphones With Fast Charging, IPX5 Rating Launched in India

Photo Credit: Boult Audio

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X are launched in Black and Blue colours

Highlights
  • Boult Audio ProBass Curve X are available via Amazon
  • They come with Bluetooth v5 for connectivity
  • Boult Audio ProBass Curve X offer extra bass with micro woofers

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones were launched in India on Monday. The neckband-style earphones come with fast charging technology that is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging. The neckband-style earphones also come with IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. There is a soft silicon band that has in-line controls along with silicone tips and magnetic earbuds that stick together. The Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones support Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X price in India, availability

The Boult Audio ProBass Curve X neckband-style earphones price is set at Rs. 999. It is available via Amazon in Black and Blue colour options.

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X specifications, features

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones come a silicone band and eartips which are sweat-resistant. The earphones have a flexible neckband with an adjustable clip and comfortable fit offered by hooks, or ear-fins, so that they can sit firmly in the ear while the wearer works out. The new earphones from Boult Audio offer high-fidelity acoustics and extra bass with micro woofers and high-class drivers. There is a signal amplifier for a clear calling experience.

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones come with IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. As mentioned, The feature Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and come with magnetic earbuds. As per the company, the earphones come with fast charging technology that delivers up to 10 hours of playtime with 10 minutes of charging. The earphones are claimed to offer a total of 15 hours of playtime on a single charge. They come with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones come with calling and music playback controls on the neckband. They also offer voice support for virtual assistants like Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boult Audio ProBass Curve X, Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Price in India, Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Specifications, Boult Audio
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Irregular Sales Worth Billions Fire Up Wild NFT Market
Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Neckband-Style Earphones With Fast Charging, IPX5 Rating Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  6. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Logitech POP Keys Keyboard, POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.