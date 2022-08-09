Boult Audio FXCharge neckband wireless earphones were launched in India on Tuesday. They offer environmental noise cancellation (ENC) which is claimed to cancel unnecessary environmental noise during calls. The new Boult Audio FXCharge earphones are offered in two colour options and are equipped with 14.2mm drivers. The earphones are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance and offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity for pairing with different smart devices. They also support Google Assistant and Siri. The Boult Audio FXCharge earphones are said to deliver up to 32 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Boult Audio FXCharge price in India, availability

The new Boult Audio FXCharge neckband style earphones are listed on Amazon with an introductory price tag of Rs. 899 (MRP Rs. 4,999). There is no word on the duration of the introductory offer. The earbuds are offered in Black and Green colour options.

Boult Audio FXCharge specifications

As mentioned, the Boult Audio FXCharge neckband-style wireless earphones are powered by 14.2mm Hi-Fi drivers and come with an environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature for improved audio experience on audio calls.

The Boult Audio FXCharge offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity for pairing with nearby devices and are compatible with devices running on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. The earphones are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance.

The earphones feature inline controls to adjust the volume, change or pause music tracks, and receive or end calls. The Boult Audio FXCharge earphones also support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, offering a hands-free voice assistant option to users.

The Boult Audio FXCharge support fast charging technology that is said to deliver up to seven hours of playtime with just five minutes of charging. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 32 hours of playtime on a single charge. They come with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.