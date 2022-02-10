Technology News
  • Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earbuds With Up to 24 Hour Playback Time, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Playback Time, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 price in India is set at Rs. 1,499 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 February 2022 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Boult Audio

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 offer support for voice assistants like Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant

Highlights
  • Boult Audio AirBass Z1 feature 10mm dynamic drivers
  • The TWS earbuds are said to offer up to six hours of playtime
  • Boult Audio AirBass Z1 are available in two colour options

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The latest addition to the brand's AirBass series features a stem design and comes in two colour options. The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 earbuds feature 10mm dynamic drivers and offer Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. They also come with touch controls and offer support for voice assistants that allow users to control the paired smartphone hands-free. The earbuds have dual HD mics and are IPX5 rated for both sweat and water resistance. Boult Audio claims that its affordable TWS earbuds can offer a total of up to 24 hours of total playback time along with the carrying case.

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 price in India, availability

The new Boult Audio AirBass Z1 earbuds are available with a price tag of Rs. 1,499 and are offered in Grey and Olive Green colour options. They are currently available for purchase via the company's official website and Amazon.

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 specifications, features

The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS earbuds feature 10mm dynamic drivers. According to the company, the drivers deliver an “extra powerful” bass. As mentioned, they have a stem-style design and are said to be made of lightweight material.

The earbuds rely on passive noise cancellation and for calls, there are dual HD microphones. The latest wireless earbuds from Boult Audio offer touch controls so users can answer or reject calls or access the paired smartphone's voice assistant — Siri or Google Assistant — with multiple taps. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 earbuds have auto-pairing support as well. They come with Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity and have a range of 10 metres.

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 earbuds support USB Type-C fast charging and are claimed to offer 100 minutes of playback time with just a 15-minute charge. Further, the new TWS earbuds are said to deliver up to six hours of playback in a single charge. With the carrying case, the earbuds are said to offer up to 24 hours of playtime. They measure 48x36x12mm and weigh 70 grams.

Further reading: Boult Audio AirBass Z1, Boult Audio AirBass Z1 Price in India, Boult Audio AirBass Z1 specifications, Boult Audio
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
