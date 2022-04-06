Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro TWS Earphones With Environmental Noise Cancelling Launched in India

Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro TWS Earphones With Environmental Noise Cancelling Launched in India

Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro price in India is set at Rs. 1,199, as part of an introductory-period offer.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 6 April 2022 13:59 IST
Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro TWS Earphones With Environmental Noise Cancelling Launched in India

Photo Credit: Amazon

Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro TWS earbuds are available for purchase in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro can be purchased via Flipkart
  • Airbass XPods Pro have an IPX5 rating for water resistance
  • The earbuds sport a battery level indicator

Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro have been launched in India as the latest true wireless stereo (TWS) offering from the company. The company says that the earphones are equipped with a quad mic setup which offer environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for a “Pro+” calling experience. The earphones are claimed to offer up to six hours of total playback on a single charge, and are said to come with fast charging technology. The Airbass XPods Pro have a IPX5 water-resistance rating and offer support for Siri and Google Assistant voice assistants. The earphones can be purchased via Flipkart or the official website of Boult Audio. They are available in two colour options.

Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro price in India, availability

The Boult Audio AirBass XPods Pro are priced at an MRP of Rs. 5,999 but are currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,199 via Flipkart or Boult Audio's official website. There's no official word from the company on how the discounted price will be available.

The earbuds are available for purchase in Black and White colour options.

Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro specifications, features

Boult Audio claims that the AirBass XPods Pro TWS earphones comprise high-fidelity 13mm drivers that provide extra bass. The AirBass XPods Pro are IPX5 rated for water resistance, making them suitable for use during workouts. The earphones are said to be fitted with an ENC chip that tunes out noise for a Pro+ calling experience.

Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro TWS earbuds come with touch-sensitive controls to adjust volume, change tracks, attend calls, or command voice assistants. The earphones are compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows devices, and use Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity.

As per the company, the earphones offer up to six hours of playback on a single charge and a total of up to 24 hours with the charging case. The earphones are claimed to deliver a total of 100 minutes of playback time with 15 minutes of charging via a USB Type-C cable. Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro sport a battery level indicator on the charging case. The earbuds carry a dimension of 54x45x22mm and weigh 100g.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boult Audio, Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro, Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro price in India, Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Feature MediaTek SoCs in Asia: Report
Mi Fan Festival 2022: Xiaomi Brings Big Discounts on Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Smart TV X43, More

Related Stories

Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro TWS Earphones With Environmental Noise Cancelling Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival 2022 Offers Big Discounts on Phones, TVs
  3. Koo Launches Voluntary Self-Verification for Users via Government ID Cards
  4. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops Debut in India
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  6. Moto G22 India Launch Set for April 8: Here's What You Need to Know
  7. Realme Buds Air 3 Detailed on Flipkart Ahead of April 7 Launch
  8. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  9. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Fire-Boltt Ring 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life, HD Display Launched in India
  2. MicroStrategy Adds More BTC to Its Kitty After Securing Bitcoin-Backed Loan From Silvergate Bank
  3. Guns, Tanks, and Twitter: How Russia and Ukraine Are Using Social Media as the War Drags On
  4. Tata Motors Plans Longer-Range Electric Vehicles in 2 Years With New Design
  5. Apple WWDC 2022 Event Will Begin on June 6: What to Expect
  6. Koo Launches Voluntary Self-Verification for All Users via Government-Issued ID Cards
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again in India, User Reports on Twitter
  8. Zomato, Swiggy Down for Some Users Due to Technical Issues
  9. MuskMelon, the Latest Addition to the World NFTs and Gaming, Set to Go on Sale Soon
  10. Mi Fan Festival 2022: Xiaomi Brings Big Discounts on Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Smart TV X43, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.