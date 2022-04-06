Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro have been launched in India as the latest true wireless stereo (TWS) offering from the company. The company says that the earphones are equipped with a quad mic setup which offer environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for a “Pro+” calling experience. The earphones are claimed to offer up to six hours of total playback on a single charge, and are said to come with fast charging technology. The Airbass XPods Pro have a IPX5 water-resistance rating and offer support for Siri and Google Assistant voice assistants. The earphones can be purchased via Flipkart or the official website of Boult Audio. They are available in two colour options.

Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro price in India, availability

The Boult Audio AirBass XPods Pro are priced at an MRP of Rs. 5,999 but are currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,199 via Flipkart or Boult Audio's official website. There's no official word from the company on how the discounted price will be available.

The earbuds are available for purchase in Black and White colour options.

Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro specifications, features

Boult Audio claims that the AirBass XPods Pro TWS earphones comprise high-fidelity 13mm drivers that provide extra bass. The AirBass XPods Pro are IPX5 rated for water resistance, making them suitable for use during workouts. The earphones are said to be fitted with an ENC chip that tunes out noise for a Pro+ calling experience.

Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro TWS earbuds come with touch-sensitive controls to adjust volume, change tracks, attend calls, or command voice assistants. The earphones are compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows devices, and use Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity.

As per the company, the earphones offer up to six hours of playback on a single charge and a total of up to 24 hours with the charging case. The earphones are claimed to deliver a total of 100 minutes of playback time with 15 minutes of charging via a USB Type-C cable. Boult Audio Airbass XPods Pro sport a battery level indicator on the charging case. The earbuds carry a dimension of 54x45x22mm and weigh 100g.

