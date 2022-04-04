Boult Audio AirBass ENCore X true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Monday. The earphones are equipped with a quad mic setup which offer environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for a Pro+ calling experience, the company says. The audio device is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge, and is said to come with fast charging technology. They offer touch-sensitive controls, and offer support for Siri and Google Assistant voice assistants.

Boult Audio AirBass ENCore X price, availability

Boult Audio AirBass ENCore X price has been set at Rs. 1,799. It can be purchased from Amazon as well as from the company's official website starting April 8. The earphones will be available for purchase in Black and White colour options.

Boult Audio AirBass ENCore X specifications

As per the company, the Boult Audio AirBass ENCore X TWS earphones comprise of high-fidelity 10mm drivers that provide a 'thumping bass'. They feature angled buds for comfort ABS shell construction. The earphones are IPX5 rated for water resistance making them suitable for use during workout. These earbuds can be used in stereo mode as well as in mono mode. The earphones are said to be fitted with an ENC chip that tunes out noise for a Pro+ calling experience.

Boult Audio AirBass ENCore X TWS earbuds come with touch sensitive controls to adjust volume, change tracks, attend calls or command voice assistants. The earphones are compatible with Android, iOS and Windows devices, and use Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity. As per the company, the device offers a total playback of up to 30 hours. They are claimed to deliver a total of 100 minutes of playback time in 10 minutes of charging via a USB Type-C cable.

