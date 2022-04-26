Technology News
  Bose Smart Soundbar 900 With Dolby Atmos Support, Voice4Video Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 With Dolby Atmos Support, Voice4Video Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 supports Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant .

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 26 April 2022 17:01 IST
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 With Dolby Atmos Support, Voice4Video Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is compatible with the company's newly launched Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

Highlights
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900 was launched in the US in September 2021
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features HDMI eARC
  • The soundbar features a built-in microphone array for voice detection

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 was launched in India on Tuesday, a Dolby Atmos soundbar was globally unveiled last year. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 comes with multi-room Wi-Fi music streaming support and AirPlay 2. Touted as a replacement for Bose Smart Soundbar 700, the new Bose Smart Soundbar 900 supports Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant as well. For connectivity, it can pair with any phone or tablet via Bluetooth. The speaker comes in two colour options and is available for purchase from all Bose exclusive stores, Amazon, and Flipkart among others.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 price, availability

The new Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is priced at Rs. 1,04,900. The soundbar from Bose can be purchased offline from Bose exclusive stores, the retail chains Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales, and online from Amazon and Flipkart.

The soundbar was launched in the US in September 2021 and will be available in the Indian market in two colour options — Arctic White and Black.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 specifications

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features HDMI eARC for easy connection with a TV and good sound quality. Apart from Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth v4.2 support, the device is compatible with Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2. It offers the choice of Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands-based control. With Alexa, users can make or take calls. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 comes with Bose Voice4Video feature that turns the TV on to the channel or any other input with a single voice command. Users can link Bose Smart Soundbar 900 to other Bose smart speakers as well. The device is also compatible with the company's newly launched Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones.

The soundbar features a built-in microphone array for voice detection. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 comes equipped with controls including power, source buttons for music, TV, and Bluetooth, volume, mute, media playback buttons (skip, play/pause), and preset buttons.

The new Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has an oval-shaped design and is 2.3 inches tall, a little over 4 inches deep, and 41 inches long. The company claims the new soundbar makes a good match for 50-inch-and-over televisions.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Bose, Bose Smart Soundbar 900, Bose Smart Soundbar 900 price in India, Bose Smart Soundbar 900 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 With Dolby Atmos Support, Voice4Video Launched in India: Price, Specifications
