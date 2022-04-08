Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones come with Quiet and Aware Modes

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 April 2022 18:39 IST
Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Bose

Bose QuietComfort 45 are launched in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • Bose QuietComfort 45 comes with Bose SimpleSync feature
  • The headphones offer quick charging over USB Type-C port
  • Bose QuietComfort 45 also offer support for multi-point connections

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones were launched in India on Friday. The headphones replace the QuietComfort 35 II, and offer an improved noise cancellation, new Aware Mode, better voice isolation, as well as a claimed battery life of 24-hour. However, they carry a similar look to their predecessor. The headphones have four buttons on the right earcup that can be used to control music and pair with an input source. They come with Bose SimpleSync feature that allows users to quickly pair the headphones with compatible Bose Soundbars.

Bose QuietComfort 45 price in India

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones price in India has been set at Rs. 32,900. The headphones will be available at Bose exclusive stores, offline retail chains such as Croma, Reliance and Vijay sales, as well as on Amazon in Black and White colour options.

Bose QuietComfort 45 specifications, features

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have a similar design to Bose QuietComfort 35 II. As per the company, the pleats and puckers have been removed from soft materials, and the new offering is durable, lightweight, and features a folding design. As mentioned, they come with four buttons on the right earcup: volume up, volume down, and a slider for power and Bluetooth pairing. There is a fourth multi-function button to control calls, music as well as summon virtual assistants. There is also a button on the left earcup to toggle between two new Modes and to mute the mic during calls.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones come with Quiet and Aware modes. In Quiet Mode, microphones combine with a proprietary digital chip to sense, measure, and mitigate outside noise, the company says, adding that the process is done within a split of a second. In Aware Mode, the Bose headphones switch to full transparency wherein the wearer is able to listen to all the environmental sounds. The headphones are equipped with noise cancelling microphones to isolate the speaker's voice during calls.

The headphones can be connected to the Bose Music app for set up and to manage multi-point connections. The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones feature Bluetooth v5.1, and come with Bose SimpleSync technology that pairs them to compatible Bose Soundbars with ease. As per Bose, the headphones are claimed to provide up to 24 hours of battery life, and they can be fully charged in two hours via a USB Type-C port. There is also a quick charge technology which is said to deliver up to 3 hours of playback with 15 minutes of charge.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bose QuietComfort 45, Bose QuietComfort 45 Price in India, Bose QuietComfort 45 Specifications, Bose
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India

Related Stories

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chennai Techie Briefly Turned Zomato Delivery Worker Explains Key Challenges
  2. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  5. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  6. Moto G22 First Impressions: A Good Mix of Features
  7. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  8. Ola S1 Pro Suddenly Turns Into Reverse Mode, User Complains
  9. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post
#Latest Stories
  1. Mivi Fort S60, S100 Soundbars With 2.2 Channel Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  3. TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  4. Mercedes-Benz Accelerates In-House Software Push With New Tech Centre
  5. CBDC Launch Needs a Nuanced, Calibrated Approach: RBI Deputy Governor
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Launch Date Set for April 12, Official Images Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. India to Launch Digital Gaming Research Initiative to Promote , Popularise Local Culture
  8. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  9. Ukraine Crisis: Crypto Wallets Targeted by EU in Latest Round of Russia Sanctions
  10. Ola S1 Pro Switches on Reverse Mode Automatically, User Complains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.