Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones were launched in India on Friday. The headphones replace the QuietComfort 35 II, and offer an improved noise cancellation, new Aware Mode, better voice isolation, as well as a claimed battery life of 24-hour. However, they carry a similar look to their predecessor. The headphones have four buttons on the right earcup that can be used to control music and pair with an input source. They come with Bose SimpleSync feature that allows users to quickly pair the headphones with compatible Bose Soundbars.

Bose QuietComfort 45 price in India

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones price in India has been set at Rs. 32,900. The headphones will be available at Bose exclusive stores, offline retail chains such as Croma, Reliance and Vijay sales, as well as on Amazon in Black and White colour options.

Bose QuietComfort 45 specifications, features

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have a similar design to Bose QuietComfort 35 II. As per the company, the pleats and puckers have been removed from soft materials, and the new offering is durable, lightweight, and features a folding design. As mentioned, they come with four buttons on the right earcup: volume up, volume down, and a slider for power and Bluetooth pairing. There is a fourth multi-function button to control calls, music as well as summon virtual assistants. There is also a button on the left earcup to toggle between two new Modes and to mute the mic during calls.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones come with Quiet and Aware modes. In Quiet Mode, microphones combine with a proprietary digital chip to sense, measure, and mitigate outside noise, the company says, adding that the process is done within a split of a second. In Aware Mode, the Bose headphones switch to full transparency wherein the wearer is able to listen to all the environmental sounds. The headphones are equipped with noise cancelling microphones to isolate the speaker's voice during calls.

The headphones can be connected to the Bose Music app for set up and to manage multi-point connections. The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones feature Bluetooth v5.1, and come with Bose SimpleSync technology that pairs them to compatible Bose Soundbars with ease. As per Bose, the headphones are claimed to provide up to 24 hours of battery life, and they can be fully charged in two hours via a USB Type-C port. There is also a quick charge technology which is said to deliver up to 3 hours of playback with 15 minutes of charge.

