Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Blaupunkt BH51 Wireless Headphones With ANC, Up to 32 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Blaupunkt BH51 Wireless Headphones With ANC, Up to 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Blaupunkt BH51 is priced at Rs. 2,999 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 August 2022 19:29 IST
Blaupunkt BH51 Wireless Headphones With ANC, Up to 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Blaupunkt

Blaupunkt BH51 have 40mm dynamic driver

Highlights
  • Blaupunkt BH51 come in two different colour options
  • They offer Bluetooth v5 connectivity
  • Blaupunkt BH51 can be connected to two devices at the same time

Blaupunkt BH51 headphones were launched in India on Monday as the latest addition to the company's audio portfolio. The budget-friendly over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones are offered in two colour options and pack 40mm dynamic driver alongside inbuilt microphones. The Blaupunkt BH51 feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and pack a 360mAh battery. The new Blaupunkt BH51 headphones are said to deliver up to 32 hours of playback time with the ANC feature switched on.

Blaupunkt BH51 price in India, availability

The price of the Blaupunkt BH51 is set at Rs. 2,999 in India. The headphones are offered in Black and Blue colour options and are available for purchase via the company website and Amazon.

Blaupunkt BH51 specifications

As mentioned, the Blaupunkt BH51 headphones are powered by 40mm dynamic driver to deliver HD sound that has a frequency response range of 20Hz–20,000Hz, and a sensitivity rating of 25dB. The wireless earphones feature inbuilt microphones and have an ergonomic design with earpads for ensuring comfort during long use.

The Blaupunkt BH51 feature active noise cancellation (ANC) that reduces background and surrounding noises to provide a better listening experience. The over-the-ear wireless headphones come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 metres for pairing with compatible smart devices. They also include an AUX connector. The pair come with a dual connectivity feature which means that they can be connected to two devices simultaneously.

The new headphones from Blaupunkt are said to deliver up to 32 hours of playtime on a full charge at 50 percent volume without ANC and up to 24 hours of playtime with the ANC feature switched on at 50 percent volume. They are claimed to offer up to 180 hours of standby time. With the turbovolt charging feature, the headphones are claimed to offer 180 minutes of playback time with just a 10 minutes of charging. They weigh 480 grams.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Blaupunkt BH51 Wireless Headphones

Blaupunkt BH51 Wireless Headphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blaupunkt BH51, Blaupunkt BH51 Price in India, Blaupunkt BH51 Specifications, Blaupunkt
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony Sued for Thousands of Crores Over Claims It Sold Overpriced PlayStation Games
Blaupunkt BH51 Wireless Headphones With ANC, Up to 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. House of the Dragon Episode 1 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Saints Row: Release Date, Size
  3. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series to Debut in India on August 30: Details
  4. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  5. Apple Tipped to Launch 7 Devices at Rumoured September 7 Launch
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  7. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  8. FIFA+: All You Need to Know About FIFA's Free OTT Streaming Service
  9. Chennai Techie Briefly Turned Zomato Delivery Worker Explains Key Challenges
  10. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
#Latest Stories
  1. Blaupunkt BH51 Wireless Headphones With ANC, Up to 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Sony Sued for Thousands of Crores Over Claims It Sold Overpriced PlayStation Games
  3. Dizo Trimmer Kit With 240-Minute Runtime, 4 Attachments Launched in India: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Price Confirmed; to Be Available in 3 Colours
  6. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  7. Sensor to Track Medication Intake in 30 Seconds Using Sweat Developed: Details
  8. South Korean Authorities to Levy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops: Report
  9. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6
  10. US Banking Giants Face Over $1 Billion in Fines Over Unauthorised Email, WhatsApp Use
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.