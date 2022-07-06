Technology News
  Blaupunkt BE 100 Neckband Earphones With Up to 100 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details

Blaupunkt BE 100 Neckband Earphones With Up to 100 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details

Blaupunkt BE 100 is available in two colour options — Black and Blue.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 6 July 2022 13:00 IST
Blaupunkt BE 100 Neckband Earphones With Up to 100 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details

The Blaupunkt BE 100 sports an in-ear design and comes with 10mm drivers

Highlights
  • Blaupunkt BE 100 is priced at Rs. 1,299 in India
  • Blaupunkt BE 100 comes with a 600mAh battery
  • The neckband earphones weigh 30 grams

Blaupunkt BE 100 neckband earphones have been launched in India. The earphones from the German company gets features such as real time monitoring with the LCD battery indicator, call vibration alert, and in-line controls among others. The BE 100 earphones also come with TurboVolt charging and Blaupunkt claims a battery life of 10 hours with just 10 minutes of charging. The neckband comes in two colour options and is available for purchase via e-commerce platform Amazon.

Blaupunkt BE 100 price in India

The in-ear neckband earphones from Blaupunkt are priced at Rs. 1,299 in India. The Blaupunkt BE 100 is available for purchase from Amazon.

The Blaupunkt BE 100 is available in two colour options — Black and Blue.

Blaupunkt BE 100 specifications

The Blaupunkt BE 100 sports an in-ear design and comes with 10mm drivers, high-definition sound, and noise isolation technology for an enhanced audio experience. The call vibration alert feature alerts the users of a phone call even when the earplugs are not in your ear or the phone is silent. The neckband earphones feature several in-line controls including buttons to answer, end, or reject calls as well as option to switch songs.

The BE 100 from Blaupunkt also houses real time monitoring feature with LCD battery indicator. This lets you see the battery status on the neckband itself.

Blaupunkt claims a playtime of 100 hours with eight weeks of standby time for the BE 100. The neckband earphones come with a 600mAh battery. As mentioned earlier, the TurboVolt charging with the USB Type-C charging cable speeds up the charging and the company claims a playback time of 10 hours with just 10 minutes of charging.

The neckband earphones weigh just 30 grams. The BE 100 from Blaupunkt is also said to be splashproof.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Blaunpunkt, Blaupunkt BE 100, Blaupunkt BE 100 price in India, Blaupunkt BE 100 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Browser Cookies Make People More Cautious Online, Study Finds
EU Parliament Proposes to Bring NFT Trading Platforms Under Anti-Money Laundering Law
Blaupunkt BE 100 Neckband Earphones With Up to 100 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
