Beats Studio Buds — the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds launched in 2021 — have been launched in three new colour options. The Apple-owned brand will now offer its TWS earbuds in a total of six different colour options, while pricing will remain unchanged, according to the company. The Beats Studio Buds feature a stem-less design, with a single button for playback and feature controls. They also feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode, and come with iOS integration and Android support via the Beats app.

The company's Beats Studio Buds TWS earbuds will now be available for purchase in Moon Gray, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Pink colour options. The new colour options were revealed in a video game-themed ad shared on YouTube.

Beats Studio Buds price, availability

The Beats Studio Buds are currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 8,499. The TWS earbuds were launched in India at Rs. 14,900 and are also sold via authorised Apple resellers in the country. They are currently sold in Black, Red, and White colour options. The new colour options are not currently available in India.

Meanwhile, the new Beats Studio Buds colourways will be available in the US starting today, at the same price of $149 (roughly Rs. 11,350) as the original colour options. The new Moon Grey colour option will be available via Amazon, while Ocean Blue and Sunset Pink colour options will be sold via Best Buy and Target, respectively. The company is yet to reveal when the new colour options will be available in other regions, including India.

Beats Studio Buds specifications, features

The Beats Studio Buds feature a proprietary dual-element diaphragm driver within a two-chamber housing. They offer ANC and Transparency modes which can be toggled via a connected smartphone or using the button on the earbuds. The earbuds use Class 1 Bluetooth for connecting with Android and iOS devices and support one-touch pairing with both Android and iOS. However, as they lack an H1 or W1 chip, they do not support automatic switching between Apple devices and do not support head tracking with spatial audio found on the AirPods Pro.

Users on iOS will be able to control various features on the earbuds and switch between ANC and transparency using the inbuilt operating system. Android users will be able to make use of it as well, after installing the Beats app to for configuring the inbuilt controls, checking battery levels, and installing firmware updates. Users can push the button control on the Beats Studio Buds to activate Siri, or use the assistant hands-free just by saying “Hey Siri”.

In terms of battery life, the Beats Studio Buds are claimed to deliver eight hours of listening time with ANC or Transparency mode off, and five hours with ANC or transparency mode enabled. Users will get two additional charges for a total usage of up to 24 hours, and the earbuds come with fast charging support for an hour of playtime with a five-minute charge. They also offer IPX4-rating for sweat and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.