Beats Pill+, Apple's Discontinued Speaker, Is Returning in Limited-Edition Model in Collaboration With Stüssy

Beats Pill Plus will be available for purchase globally on March 4.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 3 March 2022 15:29 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @beatsbydre

The new version of the Beats Pill+ from Beats by Dre and Stüssy is a limited-edition model

Highlights
  • The new Pill Plus will keep the original design
  • The original Beats Pill Plus speaker was released by Apple in 2015
  • One side of the speaker reads “the only good system is a sound system”

Beats is launching a limited-edition model of its discontinued Beats Pill+ in collaboration with American fashion house Stüssy. The launch comes quite soon after Apple discontinued Beats Pill+ in January this year. The new Pill Plus will keep the original design. The speaker will be available for purchase globally on March 4 and the audio system is expected to come at a price of $185 (roughly Rs. 14,000). Beats Fit Pro, the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from the California-based Apple subsidiary, were launched in the US in November last year and was made available for purchase globally in January.

The original Beats Pill+ speaker was released by Apple in 2015. It was the first device that was released after Apple's $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,700 crore) acquisition of Beats in 2014.

The new version of the Beats Pill+ from Beats by Dre and Stüssy is a limited-edition model and will keep the original design of the model that was discontinued by Apple in January 2022. The speaker will come in black colour with a white skull and crossbones design on the front. One side of the speaker reads “the only good system is a sound system”. Stüssy's website says the new Pill Plus will combine the “signature Southern California aesthetic with a rich, clear sound field that will improve your listening experience anywhere.”

Beats Pill+ price

The Beats Pill+ limited edition will be available globally on Stüssy's website Friday, March 4, at 10:00am PST (11:30pm IST). The speaker will reportedly be priced at $185 (roughly Rs. 14,000) in the US, CAD 255 (roughly Rs. 15,270) in Canada, GBP 185 (roughly Rs. 18,770) in the UK, KRW 2,30,000 (roughly Rs. 14,450) in South Korea, JPY 21,500 (roughly Rs. 14,060) in Japan, and EUR 205 (roughly Rs. 17,220) in Netherlands.

The exact specifications and features of the overhauled speaker are yet to be revealed.

In other news about the Apple-owned brand, Beats Fit Pro TWS earphones were launched in the US in November 2021. The TWS earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) along with Spatial Audio support and sport Apple's H1 chip. The Beats Fit Pro were later launched globally early this year in January 2021.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Beats Pill Plus, Beats, Apple, Pill Plus, Stussy
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
