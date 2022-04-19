Technology News
Bang & Olufsen Unveils Beoplay EX TWS Earbuds with Adaptive ANC, Sales Begin in May

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX TWS Earbuds come with a wireless charging case.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 April 2022 19:05 IST
Bang & Olufsen Unveils Beoplay EX TWS Earbuds with Adaptive ANC, Sales Begin in May

Photo Credit: Bang & Olufsen

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX sport an Airpod-like stem design

Highlights
  • Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX features a Transparency mode
  • The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX offers Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity
  • They are said to have a battery life of up to 6 hours with ANC on

Bang & Olufsen has debuted the Beoplay EX true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that come with a wireless charging case and feature adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. Unlike the Beoplay EQ that were released in 2021, the Beoplay EX sport an Airpod-like stem design. The Beoplay EX offer an ergonomic fit with soft ear tips for a fatigue-free listening experience. They are supposed to fit snuggly whether you are walking, running, or jumping. In addition, these earbuds are rated IP57 for offering water and rain resistance.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX price, availability

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX will be available globally online and in select retail stores. They are listed on the official Bang & Olufsen website for USD 399 (roughly Rs. 30,500). The Anthracite Oxygen option will be available to purchase from May 5. Furthermore, the Gold Tone colour option will arrive on May 27 and the Black Anthracite variant will be available in June.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX specifications, features

These TWS earbuds feature the adaptive ANC technology that monitors the surrounding ambient noise to adjust the noise cancelling level. You can also activate the Transparency mode with a single tap. The Beoplay EX are fitted with 9.2mm neodymium drivers that deliver deep bass and detailed audio. Their stem is fitted with six microphones for clear calls.

These Bang & OlufsenTWS earbuds are said to offer a listening time of up to 6 hours with ANC on and up to 8 hours with ANC turned off. Their 380mAh wireless charging case is said to provide an additional 20 hours of playtime. The Beoplay EX are instantly paired when you take them out of the aluminium case. The Bluetooth v5.2 and aptX(TM) Adaptive technologies provide low-latency connectivity across Android and iOS devices. The Multipoint feature enables you to pair these TWS earbuds with two devices simultaneously.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Bang and Olufsen, Bang and Olufsen Beoplay EX, Bang and Olufsen Beoplay EX price, Bang and Olufsen Beoplay EX launch, Bang and Olufsen Beoplay EX specifications
