Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds have been announced. The ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds are designed to switch between Bluetooth and wired USB Type-C mode, and merge truly wireless audio with wired DAC. The earbuds from Asus feature Qualcomm Snapdragon sound technology, in-line audio optimiser, and active noise cancellation (ANC), among other features. The company claims a battery life of up to 28 hours with in-case charging for the Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro. The earbuds have an IPX4 water resistant rating.

Asus announced the new ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds alongside their latest flagship gaming phones, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The earbuds can switch between Bluetooth and wired USB Type-C mode, which is one of its highlighted features. There are no official details regarding the price or expected launch date of the earbuds.

The ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound technology, which delivers low-latency, premium 24-bit, 96 kHz wireless audio in gaming mode than can synchronise with onscreen visuals. The earbuds also house in-line audio optimiser, which gets an integrated hi-res ESS 9280 DAC and AI noise cancelling microphone to provide enhanced audio experience.

The earbuds from Asus support multiple platforms including PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iPad, iOS, Android, and Bluetooth devices. The Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds come with 10mm neodymium magnet driver for better sound quality. The earbuds feature 32ohm impedance and support a headphone frequency of 20 Hz - 20 KHz in Bluetooth mode and 20 Hz - 40 KHz when used in wired mode. The earbuds come with a microphone sensitivity of -45dB. The Asus earbuds also support SBC, AAC, and aptX adaptive audio codecs.

For battery, the Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro offer a playback time of up to 4.5 hours or 13.5 hours with the charging case when used with the ANC feature on. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 7 hours of playback time and up to 21 hours of playback time with ANC off. The company also claims a battery life of up to 28 hours with in-case charging for the Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro. The earbuds also have an IPX4 water resistant rating.