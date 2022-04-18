Technology News
Apple HomePod with Apple TV, FaceTime Camera Still in the Works: Report

Apple is said to be working on a new multi-function Siri-based device for the home.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 18 April 2022 19:34 IST
Apple HomePod with Apple TV, FaceTime Camera Still in the Works: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The Apple HomePod mini smart speaker was released in 2020

Highlights
  • Apple discontinued the original HomePod in 2021
  • Apple continues to offer software updates for HomePod speakers
  • No official information regarding this smart speaker has been revealed

Apple is said to be still working on a new HomePod device which could also feature Siri, Apple TV, and FaceTime camera functionality. According to a recent report, a standalone HomePod might not be part of Apple's plans, but a HomePod mini with these features could still be in development. The Cupertino-based company has also not revealed any plans for a new multi-function smart device, and not much is known about its design yet either. This rumoured device is believed to have been under development since early 2021.

This alleged information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who in his weekly Power On newsletter suggests that Apple is still working on a new HomePod device with extended functionality, rather than a simple successor to the original HomePod smart speaker. The purported new device could also incorporate the video streaming and gaming capabilities of the Apple TV box, as well as a camera for FaceTime video calls. Of course, Apple could still add or remove key features from this upcoming smart speaker before it is eventually released, or cancel it entirely.

The current HomePod mini was launched by Apple in 2020. It is powered by an Apple S5 SoC, which can also be found in the Apple Watch Series 5. It offers voice control through Siri and also sports a touch-sensitive surface on the top for controlling volume. It is fitted with two tweeters compared to the seven in the original HomePod, which was discontinued in March 2021. Apple has continued to offer software support and regular updates for that model as well. Recently, Apple added Dutch voice recognition support to the HomePod and HomePod mini in February 2022.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple HomePod mini

Apple HomePod mini

  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks great 
  • Clean, detailed sound 
  • Excellent soundstage 
  • Works very well within the Apple ecosystem
  • Bad
  • Some connectivity issues with stereo pairing 
  • Limited smart capabilities
Read detailed Apple HomePod mini review
Model HomePod mini
Touchpad Yes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple HomePod, Apple TV, Apple, Apple HomePod mini
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Windows 11 Might Soon Support Third-Party Widgets, Manifest Code Hints

