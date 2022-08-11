Technology News
  Apple And Kim Kardashian Launch New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: All Details Here

Apple And Kim Kardashian Launch New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: All Details Here

The Beats Fit Pro have up to 6 hours of listening time with 18 additional hours provided by its pocket-sized charging case.

By Bhavya Sukheja | Updated: 11 August 2022 19:25 IST
Apple And Kim Kardashian Launch New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: All Details Here

The “Beats x Kim” earphones are priced at $199.99 (nearly Rs 16,000).

Apple-owned Beats has teamed up with reality TV star Kim Kardashian and launched new headphones. This is the first time that the Beats Fits Pro earphones have been released in a custom version. Beats described the new colour options - called Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep) - as featuring “Kim Kardashian's signature minimalistic aesthetic”. 

According to the official Apple website, the special edition Beats Fit Pro collection is equipped with comfortable, secure-fit wingtips that flex to fit anyone's ear. They are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound. 

They include all of the features of previously launched earphones, such as noise cancellation, a transparency mode to hear things that are going on and Apple's spatial audio feature that is meant to give sound in three dimensions. 

The “Beats x Kim” earphones will be available from next week. Apple has a devoted website for the products and they will also be available in “limited quantities” at other resellers. The earbuds are priced at $199.99 (nearly Rs 16,000). 

“Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones,” said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, as per the Independent. 

“We're excited to offer Beats' most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous colour palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike,” Mr Cue added. 

Beats Fir Pro debuted late last year as an appealing alternative to AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro. One of the major differentiators is the wingtip design, which helps Beats Fit Pro sit inside the ear for a highly-secure fit. 

The earbuds have up to 6 hours of listening time with 18 additional hours provided by its pocket-sized charging case. This means that the newly launched earbuds give the user up to 24 hours of combined playback. 

Comments

kim kardashian, apple, beats
