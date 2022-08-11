Apple-owned Beats has teamed up with reality TV star Kim Kardashian and launched new headphones. This is the first time that the Beats Fits Pro earphones have been released in a custom version. Beats described the new colour options - called Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep) - as featuring “Kim Kardashian's signature minimalistic aesthetic”.

According to the official Apple website, the special edition Beats Fit Pro collection is equipped with comfortable, secure-fit wingtips that flex to fit anyone's ear. They are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound.

They include all of the features of previously launched earphones, such as noise cancellation, a transparency mode to hear things that are going on and Apple's spatial audio feature that is meant to give sound in three dimensions.

I'm so excited to share Beats Fit Pro by @beatsbydre will be coming soon in 3 signature neutrals, designed by me! Can't wait for you to try them out on 8/16 🤎 pic.twitter.com/lFLAKbZaLE — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 9, 2022

The “Beats x Kim” earphones will be available from next week. Apple has a devoted website for the products and they will also be available in “limited quantities” at other resellers. The earbuds are priced at $199.99 (nearly Rs 16,000).

“Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones,” said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, as per the Independent.

“We're excited to offer Beats' most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous colour palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike,” Mr Cue added.

Beats Fir Pro debuted late last year as an appealing alternative to AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro. One of the major differentiators is the wingtip design, which helps Beats Fit Pro sit inside the ear for a highly-secure fit.

The earbuds have up to 6 hours of listening time with 18 additional hours provided by its pocket-sized charging case. This means that the newly launched earbuds give the user up to 24 hours of combined playback.