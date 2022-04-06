Apple could launch a successor to its popular AirPods Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds later this year, according to noted industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The company's second-generation AirPods Pro is tipped to replace the original model, which made their debut in October 2019 — making these the first AirPods Pro model in over two years. While details of the company's purported successor to the AirPods Pro have been leaked in the past, Apple is yet to officially reveal any details of the second-generation AirPods Pro.

According to a tweet by Kuo, Apple could launch the second-generation AirPods Pro in the second half of 2022. The analyst also stated that Apple had cut orders for its AirPods (3rd generation) by more than 30 percent for the second and third quarter of 2022, as demand was “significantly weaker” than the second-generation AirPods model.

AirPods 3 orders for 2-3Q22 have been cut by 30%+. Due to the failed product segmentation strategy, demand for AirPods 3 is significantly weaker than for AirPods 2. AirPods Pro may get discontinued after Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 in 2H22 to avoid repeating the same mistake. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 5, 2022

While Apple did not discontinue the AirPods (2nd generation) after their successor was launched last year, the original AirPods Pro could be retired when the second-generation model makes its debut this year, according to Kuo. Apple's second-generation AirPods are currently priced at Rs. 14,100 on the company's website in India, while the third-generation AirPods are listed at Rs. 20,500.

The purported successor to the AirPods Pro was previously expected to launch last year, according to previous reports. The second-generation AirPods Pro is tipped to feature a new design that eliminates the “stems” for a more compact design and include updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Apple recently hiked the prices of its Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods Max‌ headphones in India by 10 percent. The updated prices mark an increase of Rs. 1,400 for the AirPods Pro, Rs. 2,000 for the third-generation AirPods, and Rs. 7,100 for the AirPods Max. While Apple is yet to specify a reason for the price hike in India, the revised pricing for these products is now available on Apple's website.