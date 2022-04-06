Technology News
AirPods Pro Successor Tipped to Launch in H2 2022, Apple May Discontinue Original Model: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is also said to be facing lower demand for its third-generation AirPods, according to the analyst.

By David Delima | Updated: 6 April 2022 11:00 IST
Apple launched the first-generation AirPods Pro in October 2019

Highlights
  • Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro may replace their predecessor
  • The company launched the first generation AirPods Pro in October 2019
  • The upcoming AirPods Pro model is tipped to feature a new design

Apple could launch a successor to its popular AirPods Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds later this year, according to noted industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The company's second-generation AirPods Pro is tipped to replace the original model, which made their debut in October 2019 — making these the first AirPods Pro model in over two years. While details of the company's purported successor to the AirPods Pro have been leaked in the past, Apple is yet to officially reveal any details of the second-generation AirPods Pro.

According to a tweet by Kuo, Apple could launch the second-generation AirPods Pro in the second half of 2022. The analyst also stated that Apple had cut orders for its AirPods (3rd generation) by more than 30 percent for the second and third quarter of 2022, as demand was “significantly weaker” than the second-generation AirPods model.

While Apple did not discontinue the AirPods (2nd generation) after their successor was launched last year, the original AirPods Pro could be retired when the second-generation model makes its debut this year, according to Kuo. Apple's second-generation AirPods are currently priced at Rs. 14,100 on the company's website in India, while the third-generation AirPods are listed at Rs. 20,500.

The purported successor to the AirPods Pro was previously expected to launch last year, according to previous reports. The second-generation AirPods Pro is tipped to feature a new design that eliminates the “stems” for a more compact design and include updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Apple recently hiked the prices of its Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods Max‌ headphones in India by 10 percent. The updated prices mark an increase of Rs. 1,400 for the AirPods Pro, Rs. 2,000 for the third-generation AirPods, and Rs. 7,100 for the AirPods Max. While Apple is yet to specify a reason for the price hike in India, the revised pricing for these products is now available on Apple's website.

Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and fit
  • Superb sound quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Good active noise cancellation and Transparency mode
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No volume controls on the earphones
  • Lightning port for charging
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit, good controls
  • MagSafe wireless charging
  • Works well with iOS, Siri, and Apple Music
  • Good battery life
  • Very good sound quality and performance on calls
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of noise isolation can be bothersome
  • Full feature set needs an iOS device to use
Read detailed Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Further reading: AirPods Pro, AirPods, Apple, AirPods Pro Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
