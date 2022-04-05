Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods Max‌ prices in India have been hiked by up to 10 percent. While the Apple AirPods Pro has received an Rs. 1,400 price hike, the price of AirPods (3rd generation) has been increased by Rs. 2,000. AirPods Max‌ price has been raised by Rs. 7,100. The increase in the pricing is reflected online through Apple's official website. However, the company didn't specify a reason for the price hike yet.

The revision of prices of AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods Max‌ by Apple was first spotted by tipster Pururaj Dutta. As a result of the changes, the Apple AirPods Pro price in India has been revised to Rs. 26,300 from Rs. 24,900, marking an increase of Rs. 1,400. The price of AirPods (3rd generation) has also been hiked to Rs. 20,500 from Rs. 18,500, marking an increase of Rs. 2,000. Further, AirPods Max‌ is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 66,100, up from Rs. 59,900, marking an increase of Rs. 6,200.

The revised pricing already showing on the Apple India website now. Apple, however, did not provide any explanation for the price hike yet.

To recall, Apple AirPods Pro (review) were launched back in 2019 with the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. The headphones offer a dedicated Transparency mode. They support Spatial Audio and are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

AirPods (3rd generation) truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were unveiled in September 2021 with hands-free ‘Hey Siri' voice assistant feature and support for Dolby Atmos in Apple Music. They come with Adaptive EQ support and offer up to six hours of listening time and up to four hours of talk time.

The premium AirPods Max‌ (review) were introduced in 2020 and they come equipped with an H1 chip in each ear cup. They have nine microphones and offer up to 20 hours of listening time in a single charge with the ANC feature turned on.