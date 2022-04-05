Technology News
loading
  Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here's How Much They Cost Now

Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here’s How Much They Cost Now

AirPods (3rd generation) price has increased by Rs. 2,000.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 April 2022 19:09 IST
Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here’s How Much They Cost Now

AirPods Max‌ now costs Rs. 66,100 in India

Highlights
  • Apple has raised the price of its AirPods in India
  • The reason for the price hike is not specified by the company yet
  • Apple's official website in India is showing the price revision

Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods Max‌ prices in India have been hiked by up to 10 percent. While the Apple AirPods Pro has received an Rs. 1,400 price hike, the price of AirPods (3rd generation) has been increased by Rs. 2,000. AirPods Max‌ price has been raised by Rs. 7,100. The increase in the pricing is reflected online through Apple's official website. However, the company didn't specify a reason for the price hike yet.

The revision of prices of AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods Max‌ by Apple was first spotted by tipster Pururaj Dutta. As a result of the changes, the Apple AirPods Pro price in India has been revised to Rs. 26,300 from Rs. 24,900, marking an increase of Rs. 1,400. The price of AirPods (3rd generation) has also been hiked to Rs. 20,500 from Rs. 18,500, marking an increase of Rs. 2,000. Further, AirPods Max‌ is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 66,100, up from Rs. 59,900, marking an increase of Rs. 6,200.

The revised pricing already showing on the Apple India website now. Apple, however, did not provide any explanation for the price hike yet.

To recall, Apple AirPods Pro (review) were launched back in 2019 with the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. The headphones offer a dedicated Transparency mode. They support Spatial Audio and are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

AirPods (3rd generation) truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were unveiled in September 2021 with hands-free ‘Hey Siri' voice assistant feature and support for Dolby Atmos in Apple Music. They come with Adaptive EQ support and offer up to six hours of listening time and up to four hours of talk time.

The premium AirPods Max‌ (review) were introduced in 2020 and they come equipped with an H1 chip in each ear cup. They have nine microphones and offer up to 20 hours of listening time in a single charge with the ANC feature turned on.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and fit
  • Superb sound quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Good active noise cancellation and Transparency mode
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No volume controls on the earphones
  • Lightning port for charging
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit, good controls
  • MagSafe wireless charging
  • Works well with iOS, Siri, and Apple Music
  • Good battery life
  • Very good sound quality and performance on calls
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of noise isolation can be bothersome
  • Full feature set needs an iOS device to use
Read detailed Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful, comfortable, and luxurious 
  • Best-in-class controls 
  • Seamless connectivity with Apple devices 
  • Very good ANC and Transparency modes 
  • Wide, spacious soundstage 
  • Excellent, flexible sound
  • Bad
  • No power button, unpredictable power consumption  
  • Below-par battery life 
  • Smart Case is a bit silly 
  • Lightning charging port 
  • No ANC level adjustment
Read detailed Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple AirPods Pro, Apple AirPods 3rd generation, Apple AirPods Max‌, Apple AirPods Pro Price in India, Apple AirPods 3rd generation Price in India, Apple AirPods Max‌ Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
