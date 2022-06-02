Technology News
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation to Retain Current Design With Stem: Report

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation might ditch the dual optical sensors for the skin-detect sensors.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 2 June 2022 15:01 IST
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation to Retain Current Design With Stem: Report

Photo Credit: MacRumors / Ian Zelbo

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) design expected to be similar to current AirPods Pro

  • Apple expected to launch new earphones in 2nd half of 2022
  • Apple first introduced skin-detect sensors in AirPods (3rd Generation)
  • Apple may discontinue current generation AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) might feature a design similar to the current generation AirPods, according to a report. The rumoured AirPods were earlier expected to get a stemless design, but those speculations have been put to rest for now. It is also expected that the wireless earphones will feature skin-detect sensors, first introduced in AirPods (3rd Generation), to detect whether the earphones are in a user's ears or not. The current generation AirPods Pro feature dual optical sensors instead, which can't specifically detect skin.

According to a report from MacRumors, new to-scale 3D images of the rumoured Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Genration) by Apple concept graphic designer, Ian Zelbo, have been spotted and they suggest a design similar to the current generation Apple AirPods Pro. Shunning earlier rumours around the AirPods Pro (2nd Genration), the images suggest that the earphones will not feature a stemless design.

Earlier, it was being speculated that like the current generation the AirPods Pro, the upcoming AirPods Pro (2nd Genration) will also get the dual optical detect sensors. But now, Apple has reportedly decided to do otherwise. The rumoured earphones are now expected to come with skin-detect sensors that were first introduced with Apple AirPods (3rd Generation). These sensors detect the water content in user's skin to identify if the user is wearing the earphones or not.

According to an earlier report, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the company is expected to launch the AirPods Pro (2nd Genration) will be in the second half of 2022. Kuo added that Apple had cut orders for its AirPods (3rd Generation) by more than 30 percent for the second and third quarter of 2022 due to significantly weaker than the previous generation earphones. He also stated that Apple is expected to discontinue the current generation AirPods Pro after the launch of AirPods Pro (2nd Genration).

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple, Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, Apple AirPods Pro, Apple AirPods 3rd Generation
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation to Retain Current Design With Stem: Report
