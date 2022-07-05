Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have been tipped to be launched at an upcoming Apple event in September, said to be scheduled for September 13. The upcoming earbuds from Apple will reportedly be powered by the new System-in-Package (SIP) for the H1 chip with support for improved adaptive noise cancellation, EQ, Spatial Audio, and Audio Sharing. It is also being speculated that the case for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will feature USB-C port. Another recent report from Bloomberg also suggests that the earbuds are not expected to support heart rate monitoring or the ability to determine your body temperature.

According to a report citing 52Audio, the upcoming Apple AirPods Pro 2 from Apple will reportedly be powered by the new System-in-Package (SIP) for the H1 chip with support for improved adaptive noise cancellation, EQ, Spatial Audio, and Audio Sharing, as mentioned above. The report also suggests the USB Type-C charging case for the earbuds which will come with support for fast charging. Other than this, the AirPods Pro 2 will feature support for lossless audio playback and will have an improved Find My function, as per the report.

Another report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, suggests that the Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are not expected to come with support for heart rate monitoring or the ability to determine the user's body temperature.

Regarding the same feature, Gurman added that while the 2022 upgrade will not be featuring the ability to determine a wearer's heart rate or body temperature, both features are being "explored inside the company and could arrive one day." He previously hinted at the possibility that Apple will be improving the health and fitness management features in the upcoming AirPods Pro 2.

As mentioned above, the upcoming earbuds from Apple have been tipped to be launched at an upcoming Apple event in September and could come in White colour. Moreover, they are expected to be priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 23,200).